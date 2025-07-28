Insider notes on Bret Bielema's Illinois: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Luke Altmyer, Gabe Jacas, and more

Since Brett Bielema was named head coach of the Fighting Illini in 2021, the program has seen a renaissance on the field and in the NFL Draft. Illinois has had eight players selected on the first or second day of the draft since that time. Looking towards the 2026 draft, there’s a real possibility that Illinois only has a single top-100 pick, yet it could have the largest number of players from the school drafted in almost 35 years.
Edge rusher Gabe Jacas is well-liked in the scouting community and chose to return to Illinois after rumors had him entering the draft this past April. He’s an explosive edge rusher who makes a lot of plays up the field or in pursuit. Jacas is quick, moves well and gives effort. The hangup is his frame, which measures around 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds. There are questions where he’ll line up on Sundays between defensive end and defensive tackle. Regardless, Jacas will be a productive NFL player in the proper scheme.
I like corner Xavier Scott more than most, as he’s a feisty defensive back with solid ball skills. He offers potential in a system facing the action and could line up as a dime back on Sundays.
J.C. Davis was highly rated entering the 2024 season, yet he chose to play another season on the college field. He’s a fundamentally sound lineman who is effective as both a run blocker and pass protector. I doubt he will stay at the left tackle spot he presently mans at Illinois, and a move to the right side, or possibly guard, is likely for Davis in the NFL.
Junior safety Matthew Bailey is well-liked by many scouts who have him graded much higher than I do. He possesses terrific size and he’s a big, physical hitter who is best defending the run. His skills in coverage are limited, which concerns me, and Bailey comes across as a one-dimensional downhill safety.
