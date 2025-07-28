  • home icon
  • Insider notes on Bret Bielema's Illinois: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Luke Altmyer, Gabe Jacas, and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Jul 28, 2025 13:20 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
Since Brett Bielema was named head coach of the Fighting Illini in 2021, the program has seen a renaissance on the field and in the NFL Draft. Illinois has had eight players selected on the first or second day of the draft since that time. Looking towards the 2026 draft, there’s a real possibility that Illinois only has a single top-100 pick, yet it could have the largest number of players from the school drafted in almost 35 years.

Edge rusher Gabe Jacas is well-liked in the scouting community and chose to return to Illinois after rumors had him entering the draft this past April. He’s an explosive edge rusher who makes a lot of plays up the field or in pursuit. Jacas is quick, moves well and gives effort. The hangup is his frame, which measures around 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds. There are questions where he’ll line up on Sundays between defensive end and defensive tackle. Regardless, Jacas will be a productive NFL player in the proper scheme.

I like corner Xavier Scott more than most, as he’s a feisty defensive back with solid ball skills. He offers potential in a system facing the action and could line up as a dime back on Sundays.

J.C. Davis was highly rated entering the 2024 season, yet he chose to play another season on the college field. He’s a fundamentally sound lineman who is effective as both a run blocker and pass protector. I doubt he will stay at the left tackle spot he presently mans at Illinois, and a move to the right side, or possibly guard, is likely for Davis in the NFL.

Junior safety Matthew Bailey is well-liked by many scouts who have him graded much higher than I do. He possesses terrific size and he’s a big, physical hitter who is best defending the run. His skills in coverage are limited, which concerns me, and Bailey comes across as a one-dimensional downhill safety.

Illinois Prospects
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
3.683rdOLBGabe Jacas4Sr17
3.475thCBXavier Scott4Sr14
3.435thTJ.C. Davis4Sr74
3.386thCBKaleb Patterson4Jr1
3.366thSMiles Scott4Jr10
3.326thSMatthew Bailey4Jr7
3.326thGMelvin Priestly4Sr58
3.316thTETanner Arkin5Sr85
3.287thQBLuke Altmyer5Sr9
3.25FACJosh Kreutz5Sr64
3.21FAGJosh Gesky5Sr73
3.03FARBJosh McCray4Sr6
3.01FACBTyler Strain4Jr20
2.98FADEJames Thompson5Sr90
2.97FAILBDylan Rosiek5Sr28

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

