Insider notes on Bret Bielema's Illinois: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Luke Altmyer, Gabe Jacas, and more

Since Brett Bielema was named head coach of the Fighting Illini in 2021, the program has seen a renaissance on the field and in the NFL Draft. Illinois has had eight players selected on the first or second day of the draft since that time. Looking towards the 2026 draft, there’s a real possibility that Illinois only has a single top-100 pick, yet it could have the largest number of players from the school drafted in almost 35 years.

Ad

Edge rusher Gabe Jacas is well-liked in the scouting community and chose to return to Illinois after rumors had him entering the draft this past April. He’s an explosive edge rusher who makes a lot of plays up the field or in pursuit. Jacas is quick, moves well and gives effort. The hangup is his frame, which measures around 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds. There are questions where he’ll line up on Sundays between defensive end and defensive tackle. Regardless, Jacas will be a productive NFL player in the proper scheme.

Ad

Trending

I like corner Xavier Scott more than most, as he’s a feisty defensive back with solid ball skills. He offers potential in a system facing the action and could line up as a dime back on Sundays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J.C. Davis was highly rated entering the 2024 season, yet he chose to play another season on the college field. He’s a fundamentally sound lineman who is effective as both a run blocker and pass protector. I doubt he will stay at the left tackle spot he presently mans at Illinois, and a move to the right side, or possibly guard, is likely for Davis in the NFL.

Ad

Junior safety Matthew Bailey is well-liked by many scouts who have him graded much higher than I do. He possesses terrific size and he’s a big, physical hitter who is best defending the run. His skills in coverage are limited, which concerns me, and Bailey comes across as a one-dimensional downhill safety.

Illinois Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.68 3rd OLB Gabe Jacas 4Sr 17 3.47 5th CB Xavier Scott 4Sr 14 3.43 5th T J.C. Davis 4Sr 74 3.38 6th CB Kaleb Patterson 4Jr 1 3.36 6th S Miles Scott 4Jr 10 3.32 6th S Matthew Bailey 4Jr 7 3.32 6th G Melvin Priestly 4Sr 58 3.31 6th TE Tanner Arkin 5Sr 85 3.28 7th QB Luke Altmyer 5Sr 9 3.25 FA C Josh Kreutz 5Sr 64 3.21 FA G Josh Gesky 5Sr 73 3.03 FA RB Josh McCray 4Sr 6 3.01 FA CB Tyler Strain 4Jr 20 2.98 FA DE James Thompson 5Sr 90 2.97 FA ILB Dylan Rosiek 5Sr 28

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More