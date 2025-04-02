Insider notes on Carson Schwesinger's Private Pro Day: NFL teams' interest in UCLA Bruins LB, updated draft projection and more

Thirty teams, including five linebackers coaches, were on hand to watch Carson Schwesinger of UCLA work out. The linebacker had been unable to participate in the Senior Bowl, combine, or pro day due to injury. His marks on Wednesday solidified him as a top-45 pick.

The workout took place at Christian Oaks School, where Schwesinger attended high school. The Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants all had linebackers coaches on hand.

Insider notes on Carson Schwesinger's Pro Day

Oregon v UCLA - Source: Getty

Schwesinger measured 6-foot-2 3/8 inches and 242 pounds. That’s one-eighth of an inch shorter than his measurement from the combine. Combine.

A hamstring injury prevented the linebacker from participating in the combine and pro day, and he chose not to run the 40 today due to the issue, a wise move considering the number of times during pro-day month that I’ve reported players pulling up while running the 40 and not being able to complete the pro-day workout.

Testing results I am receiving on Schwesinger include short-shuttle times that ranged from 4.21 to 4.26 seconds, three-cones that clocked 7.07 to 6.99 seconds, and 10-foot-7 in the broad.

The “official” times came in at 4.27 in the short shuttle and 7.00 in the three-cone. In Indianapolis, Schwesinger did the vertical jump (39.5 inches) and bench press (20 reps).

I’m told the linebacker looked phenomenal during position drills; he was fluid, explosive, and powerful. This further affirms what the game tape on Schwesinger shows, that he’s outstanding in space and makes plays all over the field.

Carson Schwesinger's 2025 NFL Draft Projection

The junior is coming off a standout season in which he led the Bruins with 90 tackles while also accumulating four sacks and two interceptions. He is the consensus No. 2 off-ball linebacker in the draft after Jihaad Campbell of Alabama, though the margin is close in the scouting community.

Where does Schwesinger land in the draft? There was some thought early on that he could end up in the closing stages of Round 1, yet with so many edge rushers expected to be top-32 picks, this seems unlikely.

Schwesinger is a consensus early second-round pick on most boards, and I would be surprised if he drops outside the top 38 selections.

