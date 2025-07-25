Insider notes on Curt Cignetti's Indiana: Grading top Hoosiers prospects ft. Fernando Mendoza, Amare Ferrell, and more

You could make the argument that Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti is the best college coach in the nation, and he’s probably better than a lot of NFL coaches. He took a program that was the doormat of the Big Ten and brought them to the College Football Playoff last season. Cignetti’s results on the field will soon affect NFL war rooms.
Indiana’s top three prospects are all underclassmen, led by safety Amare Ferrell. A nice-sized defensive back, Ferrell is effective against the pass and run and displays excellent range, solid ball skills and an appetite for destruction. He’s constantly making positive plays on the football field and comes with an upside.
Fernando Mendoza was one of the big transfer signings in the offseason, and the former Cal quarterback immediately upgrades the position at IU, which was admirably held down by Kurtis Rourke one year ago. Mendoza possesses next-level size and arm strength and a head for the game. He sees the field, goes through progressions and shows a lot of toughness in the pocket. His accuracy is outstanding, and it’s a skill that separates Mendoza from the pack. Most scouts I’ve spoken with agree that the junior is a third-round talent, though Mendoza has the ability to climb draft boards.
Carter Smith is a tough, fundamentally sound left tackle, effective on the line of scrimmage as well as blocking in motion. He’s smart, tough and has a next-level build. Smith must improve his playing strength but has an upside.
Elijah Sarratt is a strong, well-built receiver with a lot of natural pass-catching skills. Sarratt displays great focus and eye/hand coordination and always wins out for the contested grab. He’s fluid and possesses soft hands. Sarratt is not a deep-ball receiver, yet he has the ability to be an early Day 3 pick.
Aiden Fisher is another smart football player with great instincts and toughness. He correctly diagnoses plays and covers a lot of area on the field. Fisher sacrifices his body to stop opponents, yet his sub-6-foot-1, 234-pound frame is a bit of a red flag.
Defensive end Mikail Kamara is another with funky size coming in under 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds, yet he’s a terrific football player. Kamara plays 100 miles per hour on every snap and gives effort defending the run as well as rushing the passer. He’s a late-round pick who will be a situational pass rusher or possibly linebacker and core special-teams player in the NFL.