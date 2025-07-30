Insider notes on Dan Lanning's Oregon: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Evan Stewart, Makhi Hughes, and more

Oregon was the top-rated team in the nation for the greater part of last season until they got thumped by Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The program then had two players selected in the first round, the first time that’s happened in a dozen years, and a total of six drafted before Day 2 closed out. No Oregon Ducks presently hold a first-round grade, though there is prospect depth once Day 2 kicks off.
The Ducks’ top-rated prospect could potentially miss the entire season after suffering a significant knee injury last month. Receiver Evan Stewart surprised many when he bypassed the 2025 NFL Draft, choosing instead to return to Oregon for another season. The game-breaking wideout displayed vertical speed as well as big-play ability last year and came up big during the regular-season victory over Ohio State. He has a stout build, terrific quickness and a burst of speed that enables him to beat defenders in a foot race. He also comes with dependable hands. Stewart’s injury, believed to be a torn patella tendon, now raises a medical red flag if he decides to enter the 2026 selection process.
All the top prospects on the Oregon roster are transfers, starting with Stewart, who came by way of Texas A&M in 2024.
Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes suits up for Oregon this season and will not only impact on the field but in the draft if he makes the jump. Hughes is a quick, creative ball carrier with next-level size and a versatile game. He’s patient and runs with excellent lean as well as balance. Hughes always finds the open hole and possesses outstanding footwork, which enables him to bounce around piles or make defenders miss. He is also an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield and should thrive in the Oregon offense.
The Ducks lost both of their offensive tackles to the NFL, with Josh Conerly Jr. ending up as a first-round pick, and the expectations are that Nevada transfer Isaiah World will step in on the left side. World possesses better measurables than Conerly, hitting the tape at 6-foot-5.5 and 318 pounds with arms that reach 34.5 inches. Though not the athlete of Conerly, he’s strong, excels as a pass blocker and does a great job with blocking assignments. World needs to be more consistent playing with correct fundamentals, but scouts project him as a Day 2 pick.
Defender Matayo Uiagalelei is an impressive physical specimen with incredible upside for the next level. Uiagalelei, whose older brother is quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, is effective out of a three-point stance and standing over tackle. He’s athletic, moves well in every direction and shows the ability to drop into space on zone blitzes, and Uiagalelei is very quick. He has defensive tackle size but plays more like an end. While I gave him a second/third-round grade, Uiagalelei could make a big move up draft boards if he meets expectations and builds upon his terrific campaign from a year ago.
Kenyon Sadiq becomes the Ducks’ No. 1 tight end with Terrance Ferguson moving to the NFL, but he’s a completely different type of player at the position. Sadiq is more of a downfield pass-catching threat compared to Ferguson, as he looks like a 240-pound receiver on the field. His blocking leaves a lot to be desired, yet he comes with tremendous upside and has time to develop his game.
Dillon Thieneman was one of the few positives for Purdue last season and should flourish in the Oregon defense. He’s an explosive safety who looks for the knockout blow. Thieneman is terrific against the run and shows cover skills between the numbers. He’s a strong or zone safety prospect for the next level.