Insider notes on Georgia Tech, Buffalo Pro Day: Top prospects to look out for ft. Jordan Williams

It was a very light day on the pro-day schedule, as Georgia Tech and Delaware were the two teams with combine players who worked out for NFL teams Friday. Besides those two programs, it was a quarterback from Canada who turned heads in Buffalo on Thursday.

Insider notes on Georgia Tech Pro Day

Despite having only two players at the workout who could get drafted, 28 teams attended the Yellow Jackets pro day.

There were some big names on the list of attendees, including Indianapolis Colts assistant director of college scouting Jamie Moore, Pittsburgh Steelers VP of Player Personnel Dan Rooney and Las Vegas Raiders Senior Personnel Advisor Shaun Herock.

Defensive tackle Andre Biggers, who stood out during Shrine Bowl practices, is one of those players expected to get selected next month, and he performed well.

The 320-pound lineman hit 9-foot-5 in the broad jump and completed 22 reps on the bench with arms that measured 34 7/8 inches at the combine. He looked smooth and athletic during drills, and teams believe he comes with scheme versatility and the potential to line up on the nose or as a five-technique.

Biggers met extensively with the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

Offensive tackle Jordan Williams, another Shrine Bowl participant, looked good before being felled by a hamstring injury.

NCAA Football: ACC Media Days - Source: Imagn

Williams completed 23 reps on the bench and hit 32.5 inches on the vertical jump and 9-foot-1 on the broad after weighing in at 318 pounds. Williams pulled up on hist first try at the 40 with a left hamstring issue when he was just five yards from finishing the run.

Scouts estimated his time would’ve been 5.05 seconds had Williams crossed the line.

The athletic right tackle prospect had dinner with the Washington Commanders the night before pro day and has meetings set up with the Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. He will also attend the Atlanta Falcons pro day, where hopes to get another shot at working out.

Williams is an underrated prospect, and at the very least, he will find himself on a practice squad this fall.

Insider notes on Buffalo Pro Day

The big story coming from the Buffalo pro day Thursday was the performance of Taylor Elgersma, the quarterback from Canada who turned heads at the Senior Bowl.

2024 Vanier Cup - Laval v Laurier - Source: Getty

During a 30-minute throwing session, Elgersma displayed the same strong arm he showed off in Mobile and hit on just about all his passes.

The big signal caller also stood out during interviews. Teams were impressed with the way Elgersma handled himself and how sharp he was answering questions.

They were impressed with the command he displayed on the field during the workout and in the interview room.

He met with the Denver Broncos, and offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore gushed over the Canadian prospect. Elgersma also met at length with the Bills at length. Both teams are in the market for a third quarterback.

I would expect Elgersma to receive a number of official-30 visits over the next few weeks, and he could end up in the late rounds of next month’s draft. If he doesn’t make an active roster this fall, the quarterback will land on someone’s practice squad.

