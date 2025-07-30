Insider notes on James Franklin's Penn State: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, and more

What a year for Penn State in 2024. After a close home loss to Ohio State during the regular season, the program rebounded to make it into the Big 10 title game and College Football Playoff only to get upset by Notre Dame in the semifinals. The program then had two players selected in the top half of round 1, including Abdul Carter, who was the third overall pick. The cupboard is not bare, as four senior prospects presently grade as potential top-60 selections for next year’s draft.

After much back and forth, quarterback Drew Allar decided to return to Penn State for another season. There’s no denying Allar’s decision to return to the college field for another year was the best choice, as he’s not NFL-ready. Many believed the signal caller would’ve been better off transferring from Penn State, as his game has shown limited improvement after his sensational freshman campaign.

Allar possesses all the physical tools, the size, athleticism and arm strength, to be a starter on Sundays as well as end up a very early pick in the draft. He can make all the throws and is dead-on accurate most of the time. Between the ears is what scouts are concerned about, as all too often he struggles to see the field, makes decisions late in the process and does not push the offense downfield. Scouts I’ve spoken with tell me they have a lower grade on Allar entering this season than they did one year ago, and it’s fair to say he failed to meet expectations in 2024. He has a lot riding on the line this season, and if it works out Allar could be an early draft pick next April. Otherwise, people could be making the comparisons to former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg.

Dani Dennis-Sutton is woefully underrated in the scouting community, as the best grade I’ve heard from those in the league is third round. Yet the tape tells a different story. While Carter received the headlines last season, and deservedly so, Dennis-Sutton was also making plays behind the line of scrimmage every week. Besides being a terrific pass rusher, he’s tall, fast on the field and comes with growth potential. Dennis-Sutton plays with a non-stop motor, and if he builds upon last season, it’s not out of the question he lands in the first round next April.

Penn State has the best one-two punch at running back in the nation, with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the latest version of lightning and thunder. Singleton, the higher-rated NFL prospect, is the lightning and a great combination of speed and quickness as well as size. He creates yardage and can score from any spot on the field while also displaying himself as a terrific pass catcher out of the backfield. Allen is the bigger back who bullies his way on the inside and, though talented, he is not as versatile as his teammate.

Left tackle Drew Shelton is an athletic pass blocker who did a terrific job last season taking over for Olu Fashanu. He has nice length, quick feet and a big upside. Shelton needs to improve his playing strength and run blocking, which will go hand in hand.

Zane Durant is an explosive one-gap tackle who can be impossible to handle off the snap. He possesses a great first step and a burst of speed as well as movement skills that allow him to make plays in any direction of the field. Measuring 6-foot-1 and 292 pounds, he’s small with limited growth potential, which reduces his appeal in the draft.

Keep an eye on AJ Harris, a feisty cornerback with outstanding size and a developing game. I like his upside.

Penn State Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 4.07 1st QB Drew Allar 4Sr 15 3.88 2nd DE Dani Dennis-Sutton 4Sr 33 3.84 2nd RB Nick Singleton 4Sr 10 3.81 2nd T Drew Shelton 4Sr 66 3.79 2-3 DT Zane Durant 4Sr 28 3.74 3rd RB Kaytron Allen 4Sr 13 3.63 3rd CB AJ Harris 3Jr 4 3.52 4th G Olaivavega Ioane 4Jr 71 3.38 6th WR Devonte Ross 4Sr 5 3.36 6th WR Trebor Pena 5Sr 2 3.36 6th CB Zion Tracy 3Jr 7 3.35 6th C Nick Dawkins 5Sr 53 3.28 7th S Zakee Wheatley 5Sr 6 3.24 FA G JB Nelson 5Sr 56 2.93 FA WR Kyron Hudson 5Sr 11

