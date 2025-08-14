  • home icon
  • Insider notes on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama: Draft predictions for Kadyn Proctor, Keon Sabb, LT Overton, and other top prospects 

By Tony Pauline
Modified Aug 14, 2025 13:08 GMT
Despite struggling in their win-loss record last season compared to previous years, the Crimson Tide placed a pair of players in the first round. And for the second consecutive year, they had an offensive lineman drafted in the top dozen picks. There’s a chance that could happen again in 2026.

Top 2026 NFL Draft prospects from Alabama Crimson Tide football

Kadyn Proctor will be the next big-time offensive line prospect to come from the Alabama program; there’s no doubt about that. Where he plays on Sundays is something that will be debated. Proctor, who’s already receiving first-round grades in the scouting community, is a massive blocker who plays with great fundamentals and power. He annihilates opponents once engaged in a block and shows terrific blocking intelligence. In my opinion, he’s too big to stay at the left tackle spot he’s presently holding down at Alabama, and like former Tide lineman JC Latham, he is much more natural on the right side.

also-read-trending Trending

Defensive lineman LT Overton is a bit of a ‘tweener, as he is somewhere between being a defensive tackle and a defensive end. He’s an explosive defender who occasionally stands over tackle and affects the game, rushing the passer and defending the run. Overton squeezes through double-team blocks to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and collapses laterally in pursuit of the action. He’s best in a one-gap scheme and plays a lot like Ashton Gillotte, an early third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs last April.

Three defenders from the Alabama back seven are next on my list, starting with Deontae Lawson, an explosive run-and-chase linebacker who is best making plays in pursuit. Lawson is instinctive, quickly diagnoses plays and then explodes into the action. He also gets depth on pass drops and shows ability in coverage.

Cornerback Domani Jackson is a skilled cover man who could make a big move up draft boards. He’s fluid pedaling in reverse and smooth flipping his hips, and he consistently gets his head back around to track the pass in the air. I like the way his game has progressed as well as his upside, and it’s not out of the question that Jackson ends up a first-round pick in 2026.

Keon Sabb is an underrated safety with decent size, instincts and playmaking ability. He possesses next-level cover skills and can handle the duties in center field.

Jaeden Roberts is a power gap blocker at guard who is best in a small area. He did not improve his game last season as was expected, yet he has the potential to be a starter in the NFL.

Alabama has a long, long history of developing quality pass rushers, and Qua Russaw should be next. He’s an athletic front-seven player who showed a lot of ability last season as a redshirt freshman.

Alabama Prospects
GradeRndPosFull NameYr#
4.041stTKadyn Proctor3Jr74
3.962ndDELT Overton4Sr22
3.932ndILBDeontae Lawson5Sr0
3.852ndCBDomani Jackson4Sr1
3.783rdSKeon Sabb4Jr3
3.783rdGJaeden Roberts5Sr77
3.643rdOLBQua Russaw3So4
3.633rdRBJam Miller4Sr26
3.623rdWRGermie Bernard4Sr5
3.544thWRIsaiah Horton4Jr1
3.534thCParker Brailsford4Jr72
3.425thDTTim Keenan III5Sr96
3.376thSBray Hubbard3Jr18
3.356thILBJustin Jefferson5Sr10
3.336thDEKelby Collins4Sr11
3.287thDEJah-Marien Latham6Sr20
3.25FADTJames Smith3Jr23
3.19FATEJosh Cuevas5Sr80
3.17FACBDaShawn Jones5Sr7
3.04FAILBNikhai Hill-Green6Sr41
About the author
Tony Pauline

Tony Pauline

Twitter icon

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

Know More

Edited by Tony Pauline
