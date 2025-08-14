Insider notes on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama: Draft predictions for Kadyn Proctor, Keon Sabb, LT Overton, and other top prospects 

Despite struggling in their win-loss record last season compared to previous years, the Crimson Tide placed a pair of players in the first round. And for the second consecutive year, they had an offensive lineman drafted in the top dozen picks. There’s a chance that could happen again in 2026.
Top 2026 NFL Draft prospects from Alabama Crimson Tide football
Kadyn Proctor will be the next big-time offensive line prospect to come from the Alabama program; there’s no doubt about that. Where he plays on Sundays is something that will be debated. Proctor, who’s already receiving first-round grades in the scouting community, is a massive blocker who plays with great fundamentals and power. He annihilates opponents once engaged in a block and shows terrific blocking intelligence. In my opinion, he’s too big to stay at the left tackle spot he’s presently holding down at Alabama, and like former Tide lineman JC Latham, he is much more natural on the right side.
Defensive lineman LT Overton is a bit of a ‘tweener, as he is somewhere between being a defensive tackle and a defensive end. He’s an explosive defender who occasionally stands over tackle and affects the game, rushing the passer and defending the run. Overton squeezes through double-team blocks to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and collapses laterally in pursuit of the action. He’s best in a one-gap scheme and plays a lot like Ashton Gillotte, an early third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs last April.
Three defenders from the Alabama back seven are next on my list, starting with Deontae Lawson, an explosive run-and-chase linebacker who is best making plays in pursuit. Lawson is instinctive, quickly diagnoses plays and then explodes into the action. He also gets depth on pass drops and shows ability in coverage.
Cornerback Domani Jackson is a skilled cover man who could make a big move up draft boards. He’s fluid pedaling in reverse and smooth flipping his hips, and he consistently gets his head back around to track the pass in the air. I like the way his game has progressed as well as his upside, and it’s not out of the question that Jackson ends up a first-round pick in 2026.
Keon Sabb is an underrated safety with decent size, instincts and playmaking ability. He possesses next-level cover skills and can handle the duties in center field.
Jaeden Roberts is a power gap blocker at guard who is best in a small area. He did not improve his game last season as was expected, yet he has the potential to be a starter in the NFL.
Alabama has a long, long history of developing quality pass rushers, and Qua Russaw should be next. He’s an athletic front-seven player who showed a lot of ability last season as a redshirt freshman.
