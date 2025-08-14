Insider notes on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama: Draft predictions for Kadyn Proctor, Keon Sabb, LT Overton, and other top prospects 

Despite struggling in their win-loss record last season compared to previous years, the Crimson Tide placed a pair of players in the first round. And for the second consecutive year, they had an offensive lineman drafted in the top dozen picks. There’s a chance that could happen again in 2026.

Ad

Top 2026 NFL Draft prospects from Alabama Crimson Tide football

Kadyn Proctor will be the next big-time offensive line prospect to come from the Alabama program; there’s no doubt about that. Where he plays on Sundays is something that will be debated. Proctor, who’s already receiving first-round grades in the scouting community, is a massive blocker who plays with great fundamentals and power. He annihilates opponents once engaged in a block and shows terrific blocking intelligence. In my opinion, he’s too big to stay at the left tackle spot he’s presently holding down at Alabama, and like former Tide lineman JC Latham, he is much more natural on the right side.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Defensive lineman LT Overton is a bit of a ‘tweener, as he is somewhere between being a defensive tackle and a defensive end. He’s an explosive defender who occasionally stands over tackle and affects the game, rushing the passer and defending the run. Overton squeezes through double-team blocks to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and collapses laterally in pursuit of the action. He’s best in a one-gap scheme and plays a lot like Ashton Gillotte, an early third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs last April.

Ad

Three defenders from the Alabama back seven are next on my list, starting with Deontae Lawson, an explosive run-and-chase linebacker who is best making plays in pursuit. Lawson is instinctive, quickly diagnoses plays and then explodes into the action. He also gets depth on pass drops and shows ability in coverage.

Cornerback Domani Jackson is a skilled cover man who could make a big move up draft boards. He’s fluid pedaling in reverse and smooth flipping his hips, and he consistently gets his head back around to track the pass in the air. I like the way his game has progressed as well as his upside, and it’s not out of the question that Jackson ends up a first-round pick in 2026.

Ad

Keon Sabb is an underrated safety with decent size, instincts and playmaking ability. He possesses next-level cover skills and can handle the duties in center field.

Jaeden Roberts is a power gap blocker at guard who is best in a small area. He did not improve his game last season as was expected, yet he has the potential to be a starter in the NFL.

Alabama has a long, long history of developing quality pass rushers, and Qua Russaw should be next. He’s an athletic front-seven player who showed a lot of ability last season as a redshirt freshman.

Alabama Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 4.04 1st T Kadyn Proctor 3Jr 74 3.96 2nd DE LT Overton 4Sr 22 3.93 2nd ILB Deontae Lawson 5Sr 0 3.85 2nd CB Domani Jackson 4Sr 1 3.78 3rd S Keon Sabb 4Jr 3 3.78 3rd G Jaeden Roberts 5Sr 77 3.64 3rd OLB Qua Russaw 3So 4 3.63 3rd RB Jam Miller 4Sr 26 3.62 3rd WR Germie Bernard 4Sr 5 3.54 4th WR Isaiah Horton 4Jr 1 3.53 4th C Parker Brailsford 4Jr 72 3.42 5th DT Tim Keenan III 5Sr 96 3.37 6th S Bray Hubbard 3Jr 18 3.35 6th ILB Justin Jefferson 5Sr 10 3.33 6th DE Kelby Collins 4Sr 11 3.28 7th DE Jah-Marien Latham 6Sr 20 3.25 FA DT James Smith 3Jr 23 3.19 FA TE Josh Cuevas 5Sr 80 3.17 FA CB DaShawn Jones 5Sr 7 3.04 FA ILB Nikhai Hill-Green 6Sr 41

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!