Insider Notes on Kirk Ferentz's Iowa: Grading top Hawkeyes prospects ft. Mark Gronowski, Deshaun Lee, and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes are known for putting top-rated offensive linemen and tight ends into the NFL Draft. Yet if you look at its history in the past 20 years, a lot of quality defensive backs have also come from the program. Moving towards 2026, it looks like Iowa will remain true to its past.

People outside the scouting community don’t talk about cornerback Deshaun Lee enough, though that will likely change. A physical defensive back, Lee broke into the starting lineup as a freshman and has shown a lot of progress in his game. He has a knack for breaking up passes and is constantly around the ball. Lee must improve his skills when his back is to the ball and looks as though he’d be a good fit in a zone scheme or backed off the line. He has the tools necessary to be the primary nickel back for a team on Sundays.

The next two rated Hawkeyes are offensive linemen with contrasting styles.

Center Logan Jones is quick, explosive and very effective blocking in motion. He easily slides in space on passing downs and gets to the second level to take linebackers from the action. What he lacks is strength, as Jones rarely finishes blocks. He’s a poor man’s Tyler Linderbaum.

Gennings Dunker is a big, strong right tackle who really stands out run blocking, though his pass-protection skills are more than adequate. Dunker blocks with a nasty attitude and drives defenders off the line of scrimmage. He may get looks inside at guard.

I am excited to see Mark Gronowski, the former South Dakota State quarterback, take his game to the Big 10 this season. Gronowski did a lot of winning for the Jackrabbits, including an FCS title, and he’s a smart, accurate quarterback with excellent size. He would’ve been a Day 3 pick had he entered last April’s draft.

There is a lot of love for Max Llewellyn in the scouting community, as some I’ve spoken with believe he’s a late Day 2 or early Day 3 prospect. Llewellyn possesses outstanding size, athleticism and growth potential. My concern is production; it’s not there, as his eight TFLs and 5.5 sacks from last year are pedestrian. And while Llewellyn has great upside, I just can’t help thinking about former Hawkeyes first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, who I never graded highly. Van Ness looked good on paper and checked a lot of numbers off the field, but he’s been a bust to date.

Iowa Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.75 3rd CB Deshaun Lee 4Jr 8 3.53 4th C Logan Jones 6Sr 65 3.45 5th T Gennings Dunker 5Sr 67 3.37 6th QB Mark Gronowski 5Sr 11 3.36 6th DE Max Llewellyn 5Sr 48 3.35 6th G Beau Stephens 5Sr 70 3.31 6th TE Addison Ostrenga 4Sr 87 3.25 7-FA DE Ethan Hurkett 6Sr 49 3.17 FA DT Aaron Graves 4Sr 95 3 FA PK Drew Stevens 4Sr 18

