Insider notes on Miami and Louisville: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Carson Beck, Miller Moss, and more

The Hurricanes are much improved under head coach Mario Cristobal and should be contending for ACC supremacy every year. They’ve used a combination of top recruiting and transfers to get better results on the field and in the NFL draft. This year, the top prospects from the program have a ton of potential.

Ad

Francis Mauigoa is graded as a potential first-round prospect by many of the scouts I’ve spoken with, and while he’s already very good with a large upside, I believe there’s room for improvement. The junior is a mobile right tackle who blocks with solid fundamentals. He easily anchors in pass protection and gets movement run blocking. He can fit a variety of schemes, and if Mauigoa, whose older brother was drafted by the Jets in April, improves his game, I could see him sliding into the top-20 selections next April.

Ad

Trending

Rueben Bain Jr. is an explosive pass rusher who displays a lot of athleticism and the ability to make plays all over the field. He’s quick, fast and gives effort defending the run. Bain lacks great size but would fit standing over tackle or as a one-gap end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hurricanes went the transfer route at the quarterback position this season, and like last year, they hope they can strike lighting in the bottle again. So too does the quarterback they signed. Carson Beck was disappointing at Georgia last season and constantly put his team in a hole early in games with turnovers and bad decision making. He made the right choice returning to the college field for another season, a decision made easier by the reported $10 million NIL deal he signed with the Hurricanes.

Ad

Beck has next-level size and the arm strength necessary to make all the throws. He drives deep passes and is often right on the money with most of his throws. Beck also struggles seeing the field and finding defenders in the secondary, and he makes a lot of poor throws. He won’t have the weapons at his disposal that Cam Ward succeeded with last season, but those he has will hopefully hold onto the football, as Beck was plagued by dropped passes in 2024. Some scouts I’ve spoken with grade him as a second-round prospect, while others stamped him with a fifth-round grade. I agree with the latter until further notice.

Ad

Wesley Bissainthe is an explosive one-gap defender who plays with great speed and makes a lot of tackles in pursuit. He’s fast in every direction of the field and plays with an all-out attitude. Size and growth limitations are an issue, yet Bissainthe possesses the athleticism and intuition to be a backup linebacker/special-teams player.

Miami Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.98 1-2 T Francis Mauigoa 3Jr 61 3.81 2nd DE Rueben Bain Jr. 3Jr 4 3.48 5th QB Carson Beck 5Sr 11 3.46 5th ILB Wesley Bissainthe 4Sr 31 3.44 5th RB Mark Fletcher Jr. 3Jr 4 3.36 6th DE Akheem Mesidor 5Sr 3 3.27M 7th ILB Mohamed Toure 5Sr 1 3.18 FA WR CJ Daniels 5Sr 7 3.02 FA G Anez Cooper 4Sr 73

Ad

Louisville

The Cardinals are a solid middle-of-the-road ACC program. They’ll pull off an upset every once and a while then lose a game they shouldn’t. They occasionally have a player selected in the first round or on Day 2, yet for the most part it’s mid-to-late-rounders coming from the program. Moving towards the 2026 NFL Draft, the roster includes one of the most underrated receiver prospects in the nation.

Ad

Chris Bell is a big wideout with dependable hands and decent speed. He tips the scales at more than 220 pounds, yet he does not play like a big possession wideout. Rather Bell is quick with a burst that allows him to separate from defenders and occasionally beats opponents in a foot race. He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, yet Bell has all the ingredients to be a Day 2 draft pick.

Ad

After starting half the season for USC last year, Miller Moss takes his game to Louisville. Moss possesses a decent arm and the ability to make all the throws, yet he tends to stare down targets and may be nothing more than a third signal caller on Sundays.

Louisville Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.61 3rd WR Chris Bell 4Sr 0 3.36 6th QB Miller Moss 5Sr 7 3.1 FA WR Caullin Lacy 6Sr 5 3.09 FA T Makylan Pounders 5Sr 66 3.03 FA DT Rene Konga 6Sr 90

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.