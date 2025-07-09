Insider notes on Mid-American Conference: Grading top prospects ft. Toledo's Tucker Gleason, Buffalo's Henry Tabansi, and more

The MAC had four players selected in the 2025 NFL draft, including a pair of third-rounders, Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Presently no player from the conference holds a Day 2 grade, and the top prospects are underclassmen who could end up signing large NIL deals with a power-four school after this season.

The top prospects from the conference are both redshirt sophomores who line up at offensive tackle.

Cole Rhett is a long, athletic right tackle who started 13 games for Toledo last season. He’s a zone-blocking prospect who shows a lot of ability in pass protection, yet at the same time handles himself well as a run blocker. His ability to get to the second level and block in motion is impressive.

Henry Tabansi is the blindside protector at Buffalo and is slightly more agile on passing downs compared to Rhett. His footwork and movement skills are incredibly impressive, though Tabansi must improve his run-blocking strength. His measurements may push him to guard on Sundays, yet he offers a lot of potential for a zone-blocking scheme.

Tabansi benefits from playing alongside talented veterans on the Bulls offensive line, with Trevor Brock and Tyler Doty leading the way. Both are wide-bodied power blockers who consistently drive defenders off the ball and stand out in the running game. Each are projected as Day 3 prospects.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo gets a lot of love in the scouting community, and many I’ve spoken with grade him as a middle-round prospect. He’s a fluid center fielder with excellent range and next-level size. McNeil-Warren was limited to just eight games last season, yet he still collected 61 tackles and broke up five passes.

Teammate Avery Smith is a terrific outside cornerback for the school with next-level size and ball skills. He’s not a burner, yet he plays with instincts and could line up in dime packages on Sundays.

Tucker Gleason is one of the most underrated signal callers in the nation heading towards the season, in my opinion. Coming to Toledo by way of Georgia Tech, he possesses good size, arm strength and the athleticism to beat teams with his legs. He also came through for Toledo in several big spots last season. He needs to improve his accuracy, yet a good season will push Gleason into late-round conversation.

Gleason’s running back, Chip Trayanum, needs a rebound season. After showing skill as a rotational ball carrier for Ohio State in 2023, Trayanum transferred to Kentucky and was limited to just three games with a broken hand then later an ankle injury. He’s a power back with excellent quickness, but Trayanum needs a big season to push him into the final day of the draft.

MAC Prospects Round Grade School Full Name Pos Year # 4th 3.52 Toledo Cole Rhett T 3So 74 4-5 3.48 Buffalo Henry Tabansi T 3So 73 6th 3.33 Toledo Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S 4Sr 7 6th 3.32 Toledo Avery Smith CB 4Sr 12 6th 3.31 Buffalo Trevor Brock G 5Sr 79 6-7 3.3 Toledo Tucker Gleason QB 5Sr 4 7th 3.29 Toledo Chip Trayanum RB 5Sr 3 7th 3.28 Northern Illinois Evan Malcore T 4Jr 7th 3.28 Toledo Junior Vandeross III WR 4Sr 2 7th 3.27 Buffalo Tyler Doty G 5Sr 78 7th 3.22 Buffalo Al-Jay Henderson RB 4Sr 5 FA 3.19 UMass Ryan Mosesso G 5Sr 79 FA 3.18 Northern Illinois Roy Williams DE 4Sr 97 FA 3.06 Western Michigan Jalen Buckley RB 4Jr 6 FA 3.05 Toledo Avery Smith CB 4Sr 12 FA 3.04 Miami-Oh Dequan Finn QB 7Sr 7 FA 3.02 Ball State Adam Dolan T 4Sr 77 FA 3.02 Toledo Anthony Dunn Jr. DE 4Sr 58 FA 3.01 Eastern Michigan Terry Lockett Jr. WR 6Sr 3 FA 3 Western Michigan Aaron Wofford S 4Sr 5 FA 2.88 Akron Alex Adams WO 5Sr 7

