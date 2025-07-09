  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Insider notes on Mid-American Conference: Grading top prospects ft. Toledo's Tucker Gleason, Buffalo's Henry Tabansi, and more

Insider notes on Mid-American Conference: Grading top prospects ft. Toledo's Tucker Gleason, Buffalo's Henry Tabansi, and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Jul 09, 2025 12:36 GMT
NCAA Football: Arizona Bowl-Toledo at Wyoming - Source: Imagn
Insider notes on Mid-American Conference: Grading top prospects ft. Toledo's Tucker Gleason, Buffalo's Henry Tabansi, and more - Source: Imagn

The MAC had four players selected in the 2025 NFL draft, including a pair of third-rounders, Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Presently no player from the conference holds a Day 2 grade, and the top prospects are underclassmen who could end up signing large NIL deals with a power-four school after this season.

Ad

The top prospects from the conference are both redshirt sophomores who line up at offensive tackle.

Cole Rhett is a long, athletic right tackle who started 13 games for Toledo last season. He’s a zone-blocking prospect who shows a lot of ability in pass protection, yet at the same time handles himself well as a run blocker. His ability to get to the second level and block in motion is impressive.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Henry Tabansi is the blindside protector at Buffalo and is slightly more agile on passing downs compared to Rhett. His footwork and movement skills are incredibly impressive, though Tabansi must improve his run-blocking strength. His measurements may push him to guard on Sundays, yet he offers a lot of potential for a zone-blocking scheme.

Tabansi benefits from playing alongside talented veterans on the Bulls offensive line, with Trevor Brock and Tyler Doty leading the way. Both are wide-bodied power blockers who consistently drive defenders off the ball and stand out in the running game. Each are projected as Day 3 prospects.

Ad

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo gets a lot of love in the scouting community, and many I’ve spoken with grade him as a middle-round prospect. He’s a fluid center fielder with excellent range and next-level size. McNeil-Warren was limited to just eight games last season, yet he still collected 61 tackles and broke up five passes.

Teammate Avery Smith is a terrific outside cornerback for the school with next-level size and ball skills. He’s not a burner, yet he plays with instincts and could line up in dime packages on Sundays.

Ad

Tucker Gleason is one of the most underrated signal callers in the nation heading towards the season, in my opinion. Coming to Toledo by way of Georgia Tech, he possesses good size, arm strength and the athleticism to beat teams with his legs. He also came through for Toledo in several big spots last season. He needs to improve his accuracy, yet a good season will push Gleason into late-round conversation.

Ad

Gleason’s running back, Chip Trayanum, needs a rebound season. After showing skill as a rotational ball carrier for Ohio State in 2023, Trayanum transferred to Kentucky and was limited to just three games with a broken hand then later an ankle injury. He’s a power back with excellent quickness, but Trayanum needs a big season to push him into the final day of the draft.

MAC Prospects
RoundGradeSchoolFull NamePosYear#
4th3.52ToledoCole RhettT3So74
4-53.48BuffaloHenry TabansiT3So73
6th3.33ToledoEmmanuel McNeil-WarrenS4Sr7
6th3.32ToledoAvery SmithCB4Sr12
6th3.31BuffaloTrevor BrockG5Sr79
6-73.3ToledoTucker GleasonQB5Sr4
7th3.29ToledoChip TrayanumRB5Sr3
7th3.28Northern IllinoisEvan MalcoreT4Jr
7th3.28ToledoJunior Vandeross IIIWR4Sr2
7th3.27BuffaloTyler DotyG5Sr78
7th3.22BuffaloAl-Jay HendersonRB4Sr5
FA3.19UMassRyan MosessoG5Sr79
FA3.18Northern IllinoisRoy WilliamsDE4Sr97
FA3.06Western MichiganJalen BuckleyRB4Jr6
FA3.05ToledoAvery SmithCB4Sr12
FA3.04Miami-OhDequan FinnQB7Sr7
FA3.02Ball StateAdam DolanT4Sr77
FA3.02ToledoAnthony Dunn Jr.DE4Sr58
FA3.01Eastern MichiganTerry Lockett Jr.WR6Sr3
FA3Western MichiganAaron WoffordS4Sr5
FA2.88AkronAlex AdamsWO5Sr7
About the author
Tony Pauline

Tony Pauline

Twitter icon

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.

Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tony Pauline
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications