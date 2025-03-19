Insider notes on Oregon, Virginia Pro Day: 49ers eye up elusive RB, Colts possible destination for Ducks' OL

It was the haves versus the have-nots during pro-day workouts on Tuesday. As I reported in the Gamecocks feature article, there was a big crowd on hand for South Carolina Pro Day and an even larger one at the Oregon workout. Virginia, meanwhile, had just over a dozen teams show up for its pro day.

Ad

Insider notes on Oregon Pro Day

The attendance sheet for Oregon Pro Day included some major names. The Dallas Cowboys had their defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and offensive line coach Conor Riley on hand, as well as Junior Adams, the team’s receivers coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Green Bay Packers had general manager Brian Gutekunst on hand as well as VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and John Wojciechowski, Director of Player Personnel.

Ad

Trending

Miami Dolphins defensive line coach Kynjee Cotton was on the attendance sheet, as was Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon. I mentioned on Twitter that the Jets had tight end coach Jeff Blasko on hand. So too was Jon Carr, Director of Player Personnel.

Niners general manager John Lynch, VP/Senior Advisor to the GM Keena Turner and Director of Player Personnel RJ Gillen were also there.

Josh Conerly, OL

Ad

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Offensive lineman Josh Conerly looked terrific on Pro Day. He completed 24 reps on the bench and sat on the rest of his numbers from the combine. Conerly looked smooth and very athletic during position drills.

Ad

There is a back and forth in the league as to which position Conerly will be drafted at come April. He presently ranks as the draft’s top guard on my board. The feeling is that a team could start Conerly at guard as a rookie and then eventually push him out to left tackle.

Where will he end up in the draft? Very likely the middle part of Round 1, and no later than the Houston Texans, who have scheduled an official- 30 visit with the lineman. Conerly had dinner with Riley on Monday evening.

Ad

Ajani Cornelius, OL

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

New York native Ajani Cornelius, the team’s other draftable offensive lineman, also attended the dinner with Conerly and Riley. Unable to participate in the Senior Bowl as he was rehabbing injuries, Cornelius hit 29.5 inches in the vertical jump and looked smooth in drills.

Ad

Measuring 6-foot-4.5, teams have talked with Cornelius about playing right tackle on Sundays, the position he held down at Oregon. On Monday, he met with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jordan James, RB

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Running back Jordan James ran the 40 significantly faster than his mark in Indianapolis, which came in at 4.55 seconds. One team had James at 4.44 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.55 seconds. He looked good in position drills and caught the ball extremely well.

Ad

James is graded as a third-round prospect on my board, and most believe that is where he’ll end up, depending on when the run at the position begins.

Considering this draft is so deep at the running back spot, James could get pushed into the fourth round, as ultimately some highly rated ball carriers will drop into the third day. James met with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots on Monday then sat with the Minnesota Vikings after pro day.

Ad

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, a Day 2 pick, ran the 40 between 4.55 and 4.60 seconds, depending on the stopwatch. He looked smooth in position drills and good in coverage drills. Teams are looking at Bassa solely as an inside/middle linebacker. He met with the 49ers, Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

Tight end Terrance Ferguson sat on all his numbers from the combine. He did have dinner with Blasko.

Insider notes on Virginia Pro Day

Jonas Sanker

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Safety Jonas Sanker, the only Cavaliers prospect expected to be drafted, ran the three-cone in a time of 7.08 seconds and then did position drills. Sanker has watched his draft stock move North since September.

Ad

He entered the season graded as a lowly free agent and now projects as a solid Day 3 pick, with some believing he could break into the top-100 selections. Sanker was run through position drills by the 49ers and has an official-30 visit with the Carolina Panthers.

Receiver Chris Tyree, a transfer from Notre Dame, blew up his pro-day workout. Measuring 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, Tyree timed 4.37 seconds in the 40 and hit 42.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-7 in the broad.

The athletic receiver caught 24 passes for 136 yards in a Virginia offense that struggled to move the ball all season long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback