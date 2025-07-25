While Michigan had a bit of a tough season on the field in 2024, it was one of their best draft classes in a long time. Three Wolverines ended up in the top half of Round 1, including a pair of top-10 picks. Two more Wolverines were selected before the second day of the draft closed out. Next year’s group lacks the quality from this past April, though it does bring similar numbers.

The Wolverines have a history of putting talented offensive linemen into the NFL, and redshirt sophomore Evan Link is destined to be next in line. Link is a large blocker who lined up at right tackle last season, but he shows excellent mobility, movement skills and even footwork in pass protection. He’s fluid blocking in motion and effective on the second level. Link is also fundamentally sound blocking with proper leverage and hand use. He needs to improve his playing strength and finish blocks, yet he comes with tremendous upside.

Jyaire Hill, another redshirt sophomore, is not far behind his teammate. Hill possesses excellent cornerback length, coming in around 6-foot-1, along with athleticism and ball skills. He’s fluid in his hips and showed the ability to make plays with his back to the ball. He also comes with a huge upside and could end up being drafted much earlier than the third-round projection I presently have on him.

Going back to his time at Maryland, Jaishawn Barham is a favorite of mine. He’s a versatile linebacker who can rush the passer, play in coverage or defend the run. Barham is fast up the field or laterally and covers a tremendous amount of area. He offers variety in a bunch of different defensive schemes.

Derrick Moore is listed at defensive end, yet he’s very much like Josaiah Stewart, the former Wolverines defensive lineman who was selected in the third round of April’s draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Moore can stand over tackle or come out of a three-point stance, and he’s a terrific pass rusher who discards blockers on his way to the action. He possesses good size and growth potential as well as speed and just needs to complete his game.

Safety Rod Moore flashed ability early in his Michigan career, but he has since struggled with injury and was sidelined all last year after tearing an ACL during spring practice in 2024. He has decent size and displayed a complete and developing game prior to the injuries. He must get back to prior playing form and show no ill effects from his injury this season.

