Insider notes on South Carolina Pro Day: Patriots eye DT DeAndre Jules, Cowboys high on LB Demetrius Knight Jr., and more

There was a large crowd on hand for South Carolina Pro Day, as almost two dozen players took more than four hours to work out for teams. The initial response from those leaving the workout was overwhelmingly positive.

Brandon Beane of the Buffalo Bills and Dan Morgan from the Carolina Panthers were just some of the NFL decision-makers on hand. The biggest crowds were gathered around the defensive linemen.

The New York Giants ran the drills with defensive line coaches from the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers front and center watching the workout.

Insider notes on South Carolina Pro Day

People heaped praise on pass rusher Kyle Kennard. He re-ran the 40 at pro day and his times were similar to those at the combine, where he clocked 4.73 seconds.

Coaches ran Kennard through pass-rush drills and no coverage or pass-defense drills. I’m told he displayed terrific suddenness and explosion all morning long. Kennard met with the Patriots on Tuesday, and a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, originally set for Wednesday, had to be rescheduled.

Defensive tackle DeAndre Jules, who struggled with injuries in the second half of last season, looked healthy and athletic on the field. He moved incredibly well during position drills and looked light on his feet. Jules, who was graded as a potential Day 2 prospect entering the season, met at length with the Patriots.

Tonka Hemingway was another who had a solid pro-day workout. He tipped the scales at 282 pounds, three less than his weight from the combine. He stood on most of his Combine numbers, but he did run the 40 in times that clocked as low as 4.90 seconds.

Hemmingway was praised by the coaches on hand and moved toward the draft as a top three-technique tackle.

T.J. Sanders, who did not run the 40 at the combine, timed as fast as 4.94 seconds Tuesday then looked outstanding in drills. Sanders effortlessly moved around the field and looked incredibly smooth.

Teams believe Sanders comes with position versatility and can line up at defensive tackle in a four-man front or defensive end in certain three-man lines.

Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. stood on his numbers from the combine and participated in position drills.

He looked good in pursuit drills and dropping into coverage. Teams are looking at Knight as an inside linebacker in a 3-4. They have complimented Knight on his aggressive, almost-violent style of play.

Knight will be visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming weekend for an Official-30 visit. Knight had dinner with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Monday evening. I am told the Cowboys have a second-round grade on the linebacker.

Running back Raheim Sanders looked athletic and in shape during drills. He stood on just about all his combine marks, where he timed 4.46 seconds in the 40 after weighing 217 pounds, but he did participate in the broad jump and hit 10 feet even.

During drills, which were run by the Denver Broncos, Sanders showed a lot of juice on the field and caught everything thrown in his direction.

Tight end Joshua Simon stood on all his combine numbers and participated in position drills, catching the ball extremely well. Teams have projected Simon as early as the third round to as late as the fifth round.

The Broncos, who picked up Evan Engram after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ran Simon’s position drills.

Note: More info on the South Carolina pro-day will be posted as it comes in.

