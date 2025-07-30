Insider notes on UCLA and USC: Draft grades for top prospects ft. Nico Iamaleava, Ja'Kobi Lane, and more

The first year in the Big 10 for the schools from southern California was not an inspired one. After a stunning win over LSU to start the season, USC struggled through the conference schedule, yet it did end the year beating Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.

UCLA, on the other hand, looked terrible during the first half of the year, in large part due to Brian Kelly’s late decision to step down as head coach, yet the Bruins showed some resilience in the second half. They got the better of their crosstown rivals in the draft, placing a pair of players in the second round.

USC Trojans

The talent level at USC has fallen off in recent years, as the program that consistently put players into the first round and had the first pick of the draft not long ago had just three players selected this past April and only a single top-100 pick. The team has a lot of talent on the depth chart, though most of it grades as Day 3 prospects.

USC has a history of putting talented receivers in the draft and presently has a pair of next-level wideouts. Ja'Kobi Lane is a nice-sized possession receiver with dependable hands. He’s physical and consistently wins out for the contested grab. Makai Lemon is slightly smaller but quicker and speedier. His hands are not as reliable as his teammate’s.

Scouts like Kamari Ramsey, an athletic safety who forces the action against the run. Ramsey displays solid range yet must improve his ball skills.

Defensive lineman Anthony Lucas also gets love from the scouting community, as he’s an athletic big man with outstanding size and speed. The issue for Lucas is limited production, a combined 26 tackles with no sacks the past two seasons, though he was limited to just six games last year.

Lack of production is something that’s also plagued Eric Gentry, a tall athletic linebacker who looked like a star in the making during his first year with the Trojans in 2022, but he’s since watched his game move in reverse. Gentry is an imposing physical specimen who makes dynamic plays on occasion then disappears from stretches.

Tight end Lake McCree, a well-built player with solid pass-catching ability, is another who could move up draft boards with a big season.

USC Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.54 4th WR Ja'Kobi Lane 3Jr 8 3.42 5th S Kamari Ramsey 4Jr 7 3.41 5th DE Anthony Lucas 4Sr 6 3.38 6th WR Makai Lemon 3Jr 6 3.38 6th G Alani Noa 3Jr 77 3.36 6th ILB Eric Gentry 5Sr 18 3.35 6th T Elijah Paige 3So 72 3.22 FA C J'Onre Reed 5Sr 50 3.21 FA TE Lake McRee 5Sr 87 3.18 FA CB DJ Harvey 5Sr 2 3.16 FA G DJ Wingfield 5Sr 56 3.09 FA T Mason Murphy 4Sr 76 2.95 FA RB Eli Sanders 5Sr 1

UCLA Bruins

The Bruins made one of the most impactful signings in the offseason when Nico Iamaleava made UCLA his new home after all the Tennessee drama. Iamaleava has the physical tools to be a very early draft pick and showed progress as a passer last season. His upside is huge, yet he needs to continue to develop at the position and prove the off-field drama from a few months ago was the exception to the rule.

Garrett DiGiorgio is a large and thick right tackle who blocks with leverage as well as strength. He anchors in pass protection and gets movement run blocking, yet he is not a great athlete with a lot of upside.

Keanu Williams and Gary Smith are a pair of defensive tackles who were highly rated coming into 2024, yet they had their seasons disrupted by injury. Williams is a tall lineman with great quickness and playmaking potential. Smith, on the other hand, is a short, wide-bodied nose tackle type who is also quick while being incredibly strong with the ability to hold the point of attack.

UCLA Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.95 2nd QB Nico Iamaleava 3So 99 3.35 6th T Garrett DiGiorgio 5Sr 72 3.33 6th DT Keanu Williams 5Sr 99 3.24 6th DT Gary Smith III 5Sr 58 3.08 FA WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala 5Sr 2 3.02 FA ILB JonJon Vaughns 5Sr 21 3.02 FA RB Jalen Berger 5Sr 0 3.02 FA QB Joey Aguilar 6Sr 4 3.01 FA TE Hudson Habermehl 5Sr 81 3 FA S Key Lawrence 5Sr 12

