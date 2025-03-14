Insider notes on USC, Illinois and Clemson's Pro Day: Top prospects on display ft. Jonah Monheim

After an exciting few days of SEC workouts, the pro-day schedule was put in neutral with a smattering of workouts around the nation. Here’s an update from USC, Clemson and Illinois.

USC Pro Day report

The USC pro-day was run in cold, rainy conditions, as the thermometer was in the 40s on Wednesday. Trojans who participated in the combine, including running back Jo'Quavious Marks and offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, stood on most of their numbers from Indianapolis.

Jonah Monheim (Picture Credits: IMAGN)

It’s been reported that Marks ran the 40 in a time of 4.52 seconds, though he told me otherwise during our conversation. Marks did meet at length with the Patriots and did a bit of whiteboard work with the team.

The winner of the day was linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, who led the Trojans with 95 tackles last season. Mascarenas-Arnold measured 5-foot-11, 227 pounds then timed as fast as 4.56 seconds in the 40.

His other marks were 6.85 seconds in the three-cone and 4.25 seconds in the short shuttle. Both are terrific times, punctuated by the fact they were run on a wet surface.

The Houston Texans, who had lunch with Mascarenas-Arnold on Monday, have scheduled an official-30 visit with the linebacker.

Illinois Pro Day report

Receiver Pat Bryant is the only Illinois prospect receiving draftable grades at present time, but don’t sleep on linebacker Seth Coleman.

Presently graded as a sixth-round prospect on my board, the sixth-year senior timed 4.64 seconds in the 40 with a quick 10-yard split that came in at 1.64 seconds at pro day.

Pat Bryant (Picture Credits: IMAGN)

His other marks included 36.5 inches in the vertical jump, a broad jump which measured 10-foot-3 and 20 reps on the bench.

Coleman looked good in defensive line drills then was asked by scouts in attendance to participate in defensive back drills and looked equally effective.

He entered the season with late-round grades from scouts, but he struggled with a shoulder injury in 2024 and has seemingly fallen into the abyss. Still, the past three years as a starter for the Fighting Illini, Coleman combined for 148 tackles, 21 TFLs and 13.5 sacks while also breaking up 13 passes.

Coleman is slated to attend the Indianapolis Colts’ local pro day.

Clemson Pro Day report

Defensive tackle Payton Page, who comes off a terrific senior season, stood out Thursday. Measuring 6-foot-3.5 and 300 pounds, Page stood on his combine marks of 33 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-8 in the broad.

Payton Page (Picture Credits: IMAGN)

He ran the 40 in a quick 5.03 seconds, turning in an equally swift 10-yard split of 1.75 seconds. Page, who had dinner with Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, also completed 27 reps on the bench.

Entering the season with a UDFA grade, Page has checked every box since September, performing well on the field in 2024 then standing out during Shrine Bowl practice and now proving he has next-level athleticism. He’s secured himself as a Day 3 pick.

Running back Phil Mafah, who was returning from injury, will be working out for scouts on April 7.

