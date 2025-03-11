Insider notes on Western Michigan, Washington Pro Days: Top prospects on display feat. Carson Bruener

More than two dozen teams were on hand Monday in Seattle, Washington, for Huskies pro day, despite the lack of next-level talent compared to recent times. One year ago, scouts were on hand to watch three players who would be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and a total of seven players who ended up top-100 picks.

This year, the program is likely to have just a single player drafted. The same number of scouts were on hand for the Western Michigan pro-day, another program with just one draftable player.

Insider reports from Washington Pro Day

The sole Washington Husky guaranteed to be selected on draft day? That player would be linebacker Carson Bruener, a terrific off-ball defender who was productive the four years he started at Washington.

#1 Carson Bruener

Bruener stood on most of his marks from the recently completed combine, but he ran the short shuttle in times as fast as 4.14 seconds and a three-cone that clocked anywhere from the high 6.7-second area to the low-6.8 marks.

Carson Bruener - Source: Imagn

Both are exceptional marks for a 227-pound linebacker. He looked good in drills and met at length with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Bucs, two teams that will look to fill voids at the linebacker position this offseason.

#2 Keleki Latu

Tight end Keleki Latu, who was given draftable grades before the season then turned in a campaign career, measured 6-foot-6 and 249 pounds. His hands came in over 10 inches wide with an arm length of 33.5 inches. He timed just over 4.8 seconds in the 40 along with a 4.41 mark in the short shuttle and 7.11 in the three-cone.

Keleki Latu - Source: Imagn

Latu has an official-40 visit coming up with the Denver Broncos, which is critical as he did not attend the combine. The Broncos will address both the tight end and running back positions this offseason.

As I reported from the combine, the team has an interest in New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, who was still on the free-agent market as of this posting.

#3 Giles Jackson

Receiver Giles Jackson, who also turned in a terrific senior season, ran exceedingly well in the 40, timing under 4.4 flat on several watches. He hit 37.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-1 in the broad.

He will be attending the Seattle Seahawks’ local pro day, a team that is now in need of receivers.

Giles Jackson - Source: Imagn

Insider reports from Western Michigan Pro Day

#1 Bilhal Kone

The WMU pro-day was a potpourri of players from colleges all around the Kalamazoo area but the focus of everyone’s attention was Broncos cornerback Bilhal Kone, who participated in both the Senior Bowl and combine.

Bilhal Kone (Picture Credits: IMAGN)

Kone stood on his forty time of 4.43 seconds from Indianapolis but participated in position drills, which were run by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kone met with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars at length before the workout, and the Jags seem very high on the cornerback.

