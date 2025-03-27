Insider points to Alabama facing $66M question as pressure mounts on Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer took over the coaching job at Alabama for legendary coach Nick Saban this past season. Saban led Alabama through an unmatched stretch of success from 2007 to 2023.

However, in DeBoer's first season, he failed to make the playoffs in an expanded 12-team format. The team finished with less than 10 wins for the first time since Saban's first season in 2007.

As a result, heading into next season, fans want to see improvement. On Tuesday, 'Locked On College Football' released a new episode discussing whether DeBoer should be on the hot seat. CFB analyst Spencer McLaughlin posed the question (1:00):

"I think that Kalen DeBoer at least has to be a 10-win coach or going into next year you're going to say, Alabama fans are putting a certain line on, you gotta be here or else you're going to be gone. Is that a crazy take to you?"

Jimmy Stein then responded to the question, mentioning the large buyout Alabama will need to deal with if the administration decides to move on from Kalen DeBoer:

"No, especially from the fan perspective, and we'll see how the season plays out, what the administration feels about hot seating a coach who would have a $66 million buyout after next season at a time you got to take $20 million off the top for revenue sharing.

"That's going to affect everyone, not just Alabama. I think that point is good Spencer."

He continued:

"If Alabama doesn't make the playoffs again, I think most or many Alabama fans will be off the bandwagon and things will start getting loud.

"That's just not making the playoffs. You could conceivably win 10 games and not make the playoffs. That's highly unlikely. I think making the playoffs is imperative or there will be a lot of fan heat."

Kalen DeBoer must manage a QB battle heading into the 2025 season

Last season, Kalen DeBoer had the luxury of having one of the best QBs in college football, Jalen Milroe. Next season, he is unlikely to have the same luxury.

With Milroe declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, the Crimson Tide have three players competing for the 2025 starting job. The three contenders are redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, true freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt junior Ty Simpson.

As things stand early in the spring training cycle, Ty Simpson is the favorite because of his experience and age. However, DeBoer must make the right decision to ensure the Crimson Tide bounce back next season.

