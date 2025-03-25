Insider puts Bryce Underwood's first spring practice under the microscope

The Michigan Wolverines began their first open spring practice last week, providing an introduction to quarterback Bryce Underwood, a five-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025. He is in competition for the starting position against veteran signal-caller Mikey Keene, who transferred to Michigan in the offseason.

After Michigan's first week of spring practice, on “The Hard Count” on Tuesday, On3 college football insider J.D. PicKell said Underwood would be named the starting QB, based on the “intel” he gained from the practices.

“It sounds like, by the way that he works, by the way that he goes about his business, and by how he carries himself, what I’ve been told is that folks gravitate to him,” PicKell said. “And so, all that’s to say now is, if you want to be the quarterback at a place like Michigan, you better have that ‘it’ factor to you.

“You better have that confidence, that swagger, and you better be liked by everyone else in your locker room. Sounds like that’s the case. That is very good news for Michigan fans, and that is very good news for everyone holding the ticket that Bryce Underwood will start Game 1 for Michigan Wolverines.” (Timestamp - 3:00)

Underwood, a Belleville native, flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan in December. Several reports suggest he is set to receive $12 million, that is, $3 million for each year he stays in Ann Arbor.

J.D. PicKell on why Bryce Underwood is a better option for QB1 role

In a previous iteration of his show, PicKell said how the decision on the starting quarterback would depend on whether Underwood is ready to play right away. If Underwood is good enough, the offensive coordinator’s system, run by Chip Lindsey, would work best with a quarterback like him.

“The quarterback is supposed to elevate everyone else on this roster,” PicKell said on Sunday. “Now, my concern about playing Mikey Kenne is, I don't know that his skill set excites you as much as Bryce Underwood's.

"I know it doesn't excite you as much surprise Underwood brings. So really, this comes down to if Bryce Underwood is good enough to play early enough for you, is the floor high enough for him? Because we know the ceiling, dude, we know if Bryce Underwood is ready to roll, he gives you a lot more magic potential than Mikey Keene would." (Timestamp - 1:25)

While Underwood is seen as the future of the Wolverines, Keene, on the other hand, brings four years of experience to the table. Last season, with the Fresno State Bulldogs, he completed 277 of 393 passes for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The other QB on the Wolverines' depth chart includes redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis.

