Insider reveals Bijan Robinson's influence in helping Steve Sarkisian snag latest five-star recruit for Texas' 2026 class

Over the last four complete recruiting cycles, Texas has consistently ranked no lower than sixth nationally. That momentum continues with the 2026 class, which is ranked No. 4 in the country with 21 commitments.The latest addition is five-star running back Derrek Cooper, who announced his commitment to Steve Sarkisian’s program on Sunday. Interestingly, former Longhorns star Bijan Robinson played a key role in Cooper’s decision, according to national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton.&quot;He (Cooper) spoke with Bijan Robinson leading up to this decision and I think Bijan did a good job telling him why Texas was a great decision for him,&quot; Hamilton said on Tuesday.The Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) standout chose Texas over Miami, Georgia, Florida State and Ohio State. He joins quarterback Dia Bell and defensive lineman James Johnson.As a junior last season, Cooper rushed for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns on 124 carries, leading his school to a Florida Class 1A state title. He is the No. 37 recruit in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.Derrek Cooper brags about Texas' running back legacyTexas has a rich history of producing elite running backs. Jaydon Blue (2022–2024), Jonathon Brooks (2021–2023), Keilan Robinson (2021–2023), Bijan Robinson (2020–2022) and Roschon Johnson (2019–2022) are some examples.The Longhorns' legacy also includes standout backs such as D’Onta Foreman (2014–2016), who won the Doak Walker Award, as well as Jamaal Charles (2005–2007) and Cedric Benson (2001–2004). Going back further, the program boasts Heisman winners Ricky Williams (1995–1998) and Earl Campbell (1974–1977) from the 1990s and 1970s, respectively.After committing on Sunday, Derrek Cooper cited Texas' strong tradition at the running back position as a major factor in his decision. He said (via YardBarker):&quot;They're known as RBU, they've put a lot of backs in the league [NFL] with five running backs in three years. That's crazy,&quot;Cooper also highlighted Texas’ “RBU” reputation on Instagram on Tuesday, proudly posting about the program’s success.Cooper is the No. 2 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Florida.