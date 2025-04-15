Insider reveals how Dillon Gabriel's "experience" makes him a standout prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

Experience beats talent. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel happens to be a perfect example of this notion. Despite being 5-foot-11 and 205 lbs, the gunslinger has been playing his game at the highest standards.

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, the 24-year-old is an underdog prospect and has repeatedly drawn interest from several NFL teams. Although the probability of him getting picked in the first round seems highly unlikely, he could still find his name called in the later rounds. Quarterback coach John Bocks believes the Oregon gunslinger will be an exciting prospect to watch for.

Lately, there have been concerns about Gabriel's physical attributes since he is not tall or shredded, unlike other athletes in this year's draft class. However, his experience over the last six years in college will help his smooth transition to the NFL. Bocks pointed out this fact as an exception for the Ducks quarterback.

“He has done it at the collegiate level because of experience in games he played. And I think that very thing is what we've seen in the NFL in recent years with guys like Bo nicks and Brock Purdy games played right,” Bocks said on Monday's episode of The Insiders. [Timestamp - 21:09]

“Brock is a smaller guy. Played a lot of football games in college. He's come and had a lot of success at the NFL level, and finds a way right with limited height. Maybe he doesn't have great vision on everything, but he's played in it before. He recognizes that this is the level he's playing from in terms of vision. I think Dylan brings a lot of that just football experience to the way that he moves through progressions."

"I'll use the Senior Bowl as an example. He was very smart. A lot of the things, the feedback that I got from coaches was Wow. To put him in this setting, to, like, install an offense and have him go out and see him get through the progressions, it shows how heavy of a football player he is,” he added.

Dillon Gabriel could be a great addition for the Saints

Kellen Moore and Co. have been struggling lately after veteran QB Derek Carr's injury kept him away for almost the entire season. They are now in dire need of a QB to secure their future. That's where Dillon Gabriel's presence could prove pivotal. He single-handedly led the Oregon program to a 13-1 record in the 2024 season with immaculate accuracy.

He registered 3,857 yards and scored 30 touchdowns while throwing for only six interceptions. No doubt, Gabriel could eventually become a franchise quarterback if the team that picks him develops him with more exposure to being around veteran QBs to understand the intensity of the game in the NFL.

