Insider reveals one Deion Sanders quality that would gravitate him towards Dallas and Jerry Jones 

There seems to be a saga going on with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, as speculation grows that he may be interested in leaving the school to become the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. This comes after Sanders previously proclaimed that he would only be interested in coaching in the NFL if he had the opportunity to coach both of his sons.

On Thursday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show", Eisen discussed what makes Sanders a quality candidate for the Dallas Cowboys' vacant head coaching position.

"This I do know, that Deion always, always goes to bat for someone who's gone to bat for him. If you're in his circle of trust, you're envolped. I've been in it, I know it, I've seen it happen... Colorado's the first one to say to come to the Big 12 and bring your passion, your cult of personality, your essence, your family, your personality. This spot is yours."

Deion Sanders played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, which gave him a relationship with owner and general manager Jerry Jones. It will be interesting to see if he is offered the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job or if he will remain with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Who would coach the Colorado Buffaloes if Deion Sanders leaves?

If the reports are true that Deion Sanders would accept the Dallas Cowboys coaching position, he is likely to take some coaches with him from the Colorado Buffaloes staff. While it remains unclear as to which coaches would also make the jump, there is one name who should be elevated to replace coach Prime if he leaves from last year's coaching staff.

Garry "The Flea" Harrell was the assistant head coach for the 2024 Colorado Buffaloes, essentially meaning he was the second in command for the program. With the expectation that the offensive coordinator, a known NFL coach, would likely head back to the NFL with Deion, Harrell seems to be the likeliest choice.

Harrell has previous head coaching experience, having led the Howard Bison from 2011 to 2016. However, he had a 20-36 record. Not as many current players in Boulder will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal if Harrell becomes the head coach, given the rapport he has with the team as the current assistant head coach.

