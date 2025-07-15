Insider's 2026 NFL Draft projections for top 10 O-Line prospects: Drew Shelton's grade, Kadyn Proctor's ceiling, and more

It’s the day and age of the quarterback and aerial attack in the NFL. Yet if quarterback is the most important position on the field, then protecting the passer must rank a close second, and proof of this can be found in the NFL draft. A combined 25 offensive tackles have been taken in the first round the past half-dozen drafts, including seven in 2024. Reportedly, 87% of all offensive linemen selected in the first round are regular starters in the NFL. Hence teams are always looking for players at the position every April, especially on the edges, and next year’s class has the potential to be a good one.

Presently three offensive linemen carry first-round grades from scouts. All are tackles and all are underclassmen.

1] - Xavier Chaplin/T/Auburn

Chaplin was someone I wrote about in high regard one year ago, as he was getting ready for his sophomore season at Virginia Tech. He’s big (6-foot-7 and 330 pounds), yet he’s mobile and athletic. He did a terrific job for the Hokies on the left side and could be a very early pick in 2026.

2] - Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami-Fl

Born in America Samoa, Mauigoa is a dominant right tackle who flourishes as a run blocker while displaying a lot of skill in pass protection. He’s shown a lot of progress in his game the past two seasons at Miami, where he’s started 26 games. His older brother Francisco, a linebacker, was selected by the New York Jets in April’s draft.

3] - Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama

The Crimson Tide has had an offensive lineman taken in the top half of the first round in three of the past four drafts, and Proctor could make it four out of five. He is a massive (over 6-foot-6 and 350-plus pounds) college left tackle who blocks with terrific fundamentals and plays with great power as one would expect. The concern is that Proctor is too big for left tackle on Sundays.

4] - Drew Shelton/T/Penn State

Shelton is not nearly as polished as the top three and is more of a project, yet scouts love his upside. He’s mobile and athletic at 6-foot-5 and did a terrific job taking over for Olu Fashanu at left tackle after he was taken by the New York Jets in the 2024 first round. Shelton needs work on his game, especially in pass protection, yet scouts feel he’s a Day 2 prospect who could move into the first round.

5] - Isaiah World/T/Oregon

World, unlike Shelton, stands out in pass protection and hopes to demonstrate those skills at Oregon this season after starting 36 games for Nevada. Measuring a solid 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds, with arms reportedly well over 34 inches, World is a terrific position blocker who displays next-level footwork on passing downs. He needs to improve his run blocking, and moving to a Big 10 school presents challenges as well as opportunities for World, yet scouts seem confident he’ll be a Day 2 selection.

6] - Spencer Fano/T/Utah

The Utes line up a pair of offensive tackles scouts have stamped as Day 2 picks, with Fano being the higher-rated blocker. Efficient as both a run and pass blocker, Fano blocks with solid fundamentals and possesses terrific footwork for the right tackle spot he plays at Utah. He has a long frame with growth potential, and Fano comes with a lot of upside.

7] - Caleb Lomu/T/Utah

Though slightly bigger than his teammate, scouts grade Lomu slightly lower, but he’s still highly rated. He’s not as polished as Fano, but many believe in time Lomu could end up the better player, as the junior has started just one season on the college level.

8] - Jaeden Roberts/G/Alabama

Yet another highly rated blocker from Alabama, Roberts is typical of what the program has produced in recent years, a large power-blocking lineman who dominates the line of scrimmage. Presently graded as a fringe late Day 2 pick, scouts believe Roberts will start on Sundays if used in the proper scheme.

Sleepers

9] - Fa'alili Fa'amoe/T/Wake Forest

Formerly a defensive lineman, Fa'amoe flipped to the scoring side of the ball as a freshman at Washington State then started the following three seasons. He’s a nasty blocker who was highly rated entering the 2024 season, but he decided to take his game to Wake Forest, which will be a big step up in competition.

10] - JB Nelson/OL/Penn State

Nelson was highly rated entering the 2024 season, but he fell off the scouting radar after failing to crack the Penn State starting lineup on a weekly basis and never improving his game. Yet Nelson has an NFL build and displays next-level athleticism. He also possesses the versatility to line up at tackle or guard. Presently considered a UDFA by scouts, a big season in which he meets expectations could vault Nelson into the middle rounds.

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More