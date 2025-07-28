Despite the media focus on the quarterbacks every draft weekend, defensive tackle is a priority position in NFL war rooms in April. Consider this: only twice in the past 35 drafts has a defensive tackle not been selected in the first round.

Ad

Last April saw four defensive tackles land in the initial frame. Presently, it looks as though 2026 will be a weak class at the position, as no prospect looks as a surefire first-rounder. Here’s a look at the top eight defensive tackles according to NFL scouts.

1] - Keldric Faulk/Auburn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If there is one player at the defensive tackle position that scouts feel could crack the top 25, it’s Faulk. Hailed as a potential top-10 pick by some, Faulk is a large and intense interior defender who dominates against the run while also displaying solid pass-rush skills. He’s athletic, fundamentally sound and uses his hands incredibly well. Faulk plays with a nonstop motor and comes with a large upside as well as growth potential.

Ad

Trending

2] - David Oke/Arkansas

Rarely mentioned outside scouting circles, it will be baptism under fire for Oke, who transferred to Arkansas from Abilene Christian. An athletic defensive tackle who tips the scales at more than 310 pounds, Oke is a playmaker who stuffs the line of scrimmage to stop the run and penetrates the backfield for a quarterback sack or tackle for loss. He’ll have a lot of eyes on him this year and will benefit from playing next to Cam Ball, another highly thought-of Arkansas defensive tackle.

Ad

3] - Zane Durant/Penn State

The Nittany Lions have two highly rated defensive linemen, with Durant manning the interior. He’s a quick, explosive one-gap/three-technique tackle who fires off the snap with a tremendous first step and easily moves about the field. Durant measures 6-foot-1 and just over 290 pounds, and he possesses limited growth potential. Multiple scouts tell me they have a third-round grade on him.

Ad

If there’s a player to keep an eye on and someone who could make a big march up draft boards, Smith would be the guy. The junior, already graded as a Day 2 pick by scouts, is an athletic freak who displays all kinds of playmaking skills on the field. Last season he finished with 11.5 TFLs and six sacks despite being the focus of double-team blocks by opponents each Saturday. Smith also comes with a versatile game and will project as a defensive tackle, two-gap end or even a traditional defensive end, depending on the team.

Ad

Woods has a big reputation inside the scouting community as those who have graded the underclassman believe he is a second round talent. They love his athleticism, motor and ability to disrupt the action. Woods has a stout build yet lacks growth potential, which is a red flag for some.

6] - Dom Orange/Iowa State

Orange is one of the better pure nose tackle prospects in the nation and is also getting Day 2 grades in the scouting community. He’s a powerful gap occupier who is impossible to move off the point and does the dirty work on the inside. Orange is not much of a playmaker, yet next-level coaches will love his intensity and game-day approach.

Ad

7] - Caleb Banks/Florida

Many outside the scouting community believe Banks is a surefire first-rounder. Yet talk to those who feed information to NFL decision makers, and you’ll get a different story. Banks is tall and large as well as athletic and comes with long arms. He stuffs the run well, flashes pass-rush skill and for the most part plays with proper fundamentals. But Banks flashes these skills rather than playing to them each and every snap. Right now, scouts tell me third round for Banks, yet that could be first round next April if he takes his game to the next level.

Ad

8] - Zxavian Harris/Mississippi

Another “the sky is the limit prospect,” Harris is a massive 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, yet he shows excellent movement skills and athleticism on the field. He can dominate the line of scrimmage, yet he doesn’t always do it and leaves scouts to believe he’s capable of much more. With Walter Nolen now in the NFL, Harris will be the focus of attention by opponents as well as scouts, who feel he’s a late Day 2 prospect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.