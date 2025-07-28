Insider's 2026 NFL Draft projections for top 8 Edge/DE prospects ft. T.J. Parker, David Bailey, and more

In a league where a premium is put on the passing game, the best way to stop quarterbacks is to line up defenders who can rush the passer and disrupt their games. Yet at the same time, players who can stop the run on the edges are also needed.

Last year, five edge rushers were selected in the first frame. That was followed by nine more pass rushers/defensive ends selected before the second day ended. Next year’s class looks like it has a lot of potential.

Here are eight pass rushers and defensive ends scouts expect to impact the top 100 picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

1] - T.J. Parker/Clemson

Scouts I’ve spoken with list Parker as one of the highest rated players in the country regardless of position, and they believe he’ll be a top 20 draft pick. The junior is an explosive athlete with a great first step off the snap, which causes opposing offensive linemen to play back on their heels. Parker also possesses good instincts and defends the run when he’s not rushing the passer. He comes with a large upside as well as the ability to stand over tackle or come out of a three-point stance.

2] - Dani Dennis-Sutton/Penn State

With all the focus on Abdul Carter last season, Dennis-Sutton was often lost in the conversation, which is a shame. The senior is a legitimate early-round talent who displays terrific athleticism and pass-rushing skill. He’s tall, fast on the field and comes with growth potential. Scouts stamped Dennis-Sutton as a third-round prospect, a round later than he’s graded on my board.

3] - David Bailey/Texas Tech

Bailey, who played at Stanford the past three seasons, does not get hyped outside the scouting community. Yet those channeling information to NFL decision makers believe he’s a top-75 talent. Bailey is a tremendous athlete and a great combination of size as well as strength. He’s explosive and shows a lot of agility on the field, as well as speed moving in every direction. What Bailey has never been is overly productive, something that’ll have to change this year if he wants to break into the initial 60 picks next April.

4] - Anto Saka/Northwestern

Graded as a Day 2 pick by scouts who rank juniors, Saka is someone to keep an eye on, as he’s poised for a breakout season. He’s tall, athletic and incredibly forceful moving around the field. Saka is fast rushing the passer and also shows the ability to play off the line of scrimmage, chasing the action in pursuit. He’s strong for a 245-pounder but has room to bulk up even more. Saka is omni-present on the football field, yet like David Bailey, he must turn his physical skills into football production.

5] - Zion Young/Missouri

Missouri is a program on the rise and had two linemen, one on offense and the other on defense, selected in the first round the past two drafts. And though scouts don’t grade Young to that level just yet, it’s not out of the question he becomes the third to land in the initial frame. Young is a long defender estimated to measure 6-foot-6 and just under 270 pounds, and he’s a disruptive end who does a really good job stuffing the run. Young should only improve as he physically matures, adds bulk to his frame and gets more snaps.

6] - Rueben Bain Jr./Miami-Fl

Graded as a Day 2 selection in the scouting community, Bain is coming off a breakout season and excites NFL decision makers. He’s a terrific pass rusher who forcefully makes his way up the field and shows terrific speed in every direction. Bain is strong for his size and fundamentally sound, playing with terrific leverage as well as correctly using his hands to discard blockers. The junior is estimated to measure 6-foot-3 and just over 270 pounds, which makes him a bit of a ‘tweener. Will he line up at defensive end or defensive tackle on Sundays? Can he play standing up? A lot of questions will be answered this season, but Bain’s versatility is looked upon as a plus by many in the league.

7] - Kenyatta Jackson Jr./Ohio State

The Buckeyes’ entire defensive line was drafted into the NFL last April, and now Jackson becomes the focus of attention. Yet despite being a backup at Ohio State last season and collecting just 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks, scouts still grade Jackson as a potential top-75 prospect. He’s an athletic defender with size, growth potential and upside. Jackson showed a lot of flashes on the field last season, but he is expected to turn in full-time production this season.

8] - LT Overton/Alabama

The Tide is consistently producing NFL quality defensive linemen, and Overton is the highest rated one on the depth chart heading towards the 2025 season. He has the versatility to line up on the inside or outside and will also get consideration at defensive end in a three-man front. He’s strong with the ability to hold his ground or bull rush blockers off the line of scrimmage. Overton is not much of a playmaker, rather he’s a gap occupier, which will surely depress his draft stock.

