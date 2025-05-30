Insider sees Thomas Castellanos working out at FSU only if he forgoes NFL future as quarterback

College football insider Bud Elliot of the Cover 3 college football podcast believes Thomas Castellanos could be successful at Florida State, barring him from making a major career move.
Castellanos transferred from Boston College to Florida State to be the team's starting quarterback. Castellanos is a better runner than he is a thrower, and Elliot expects FSU's offense to be run-first.
However, Elliot thinks if Castellanos just focuses on running and not throwing, it will hurt his NFL future, but will help FSU win games this season.
"Castellanos is not a good thrower by any stretcher," Bud Elliot said (5:40). "If you want to put in Grayson James who's a better thrower than Castellanos is, I kind of get it. As long as Castellanos knows he's there to run and there is no future as an NFL quarterback or none of that nonsense, I could see it working."
If Castellanos tries to be a pocket passer, the college football insider doesn't think he and FSU will have success this season. So, if Florida State is going to be much better in 2025, Elliot says Castellanos needs to focus on running first and throwing second, which is unusual for a quarterback.
Castellanos went 99-for-161 for 1,366 yards for 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season at Boston College. He also rushed for 194 yards and one touchdown, but the year prior, he rushed for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.
FSU coach has high praise for Thomas Castellanos
Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has high confidence and praise for Thomas Castellanos ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Castellanos was in a quarterback competition at FSU, but he was the leader and, after spring practices, remains in front. Ahead of the season, Norvell has high praise for Castellanos and thinks he can be one of the best QBs in the country.
“He’s putting himself in position. You talk about being the starting quarterback, but our expectations for him to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” Norvell told Warchant.com.
“And that’s one of the challenges. Yes, every guy in that (quarterback) room is competing. Everybody’s trying to push to be the best they can be, but we want to set the highest expectations for what they’re capable of and you just go out every single day and try to live up to that.”
If Castellanos can be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, it will allow FSU to compete for the ACC title this season.
Florida State opens its college football season on Aug. 30 against Alabama.
Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.