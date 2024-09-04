Iowa football tickets for Week 2: Where to buy, game details, location and more

The No. 21 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes face state rivals the Iowa State Cyclones this weekend, in a showdown between the two Power Four teams. The game will be held at the Hawkeyes' Kinnick Stadium and will kick off at 3:30pm EDT on Saturday, September 7.

This is a game that no fan for either the Hawkeyes or Cyclones will want to miss; however, the game is listed sold out on Iowa's ticketing site. Luckily, there are some tickets available for the game on the resale market, but how much do these cost?

Where to buy tickets for the Iowa State vs. Iowa game?

Fans can buy tickets for this meeting of Big 12 and Big Ten teams on various online ticket resale sites.

According to Ticketmaster's resale site, two tickets are priced at $154 each. The seats for these tickets are located in section 338, which is in the upper tier of Kinnick Stadium and puts fans in the corner of an end zone.

The most expensive set of two tickets will cost fans $1635 each. This will place them in section 124. These seats are located between the 10 and 20 yard lines and right behind the Hawkeyes bench.

For single seat tickets, the cheapest available will cost fans $172, and put them directly behind an endzone, giving them a good view of the action.

Tickets purchased through the Ticketmaster resale site are virtual. This means that fans will need to use their phone to access the ticket upon entering the stadium.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Iowa?

The game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones will be shown on CBS, with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson calling the game. The game will also be available to stream on the Paramount+ app.

Additionally, fans who do not have access to these services can watch the game via FuboTV. This is a paid subscription service that offers a one-week free trial.

How did the Iowa Hawkeyes fare in week one?

The Hawkeyes opened the season against Illnois State. For much of last season, Iowa struggled to score points, which was not the case here. Hawkeyes QB Cade McNamara threw for three TDs and the Hawkeyes won 40-0.

How did the Iowa State Cyclones fare in week one?

The Cyclones opened the season against North Dakota. Unlike Iowa, this game was a low-scoring affair. The Cyclones never trailed in a straightforward, 21-3 victory.

