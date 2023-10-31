Iowa Hawkeyes announce that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return in 2024

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return to the program in 2024.

Interim athletic director Beth Goetz released a statement confirming the news, stating:

"Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season. Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation.

"After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program."

The statement added:

"Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.

"It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field. Our football team has a group of outstanding young men and talented athletes, who at 6-2, have a lot to play for.

"As a former athlete, I know every opportunity to put on the jersey is a cherished one. As Hawkeyes, let’s continue to support all our coaches, staff and student-athletes in their pursuit of a Big Ten Championship and bowl game victory."

Ferentz played college football for the Hawkeyes between 2002 and 2005. After spending some time as an assistant for the New England Patriots, he returned to Iowa as an offensive line coach in 2012.

He has been part of a staff led by his father Kirk Ferentz, who has served as head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999. Brian Ferentz was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017 and has held the position since.

Why are the Iowa Hawkeyes planning to move on from Brian Ferentz?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have struggled offensively in each of the past three seasons.

After finishing 99th in scoring offense in 2021 and 123rd last season, the Hawkeyes revised Brian Ferentz's contract. In addition to him taking a $50,000 pay cut, there was a stipulation added that Iowa must average at least 25.0 points per game this season and win at least seven games.

The Hawkeyes, who are 6-2, have averaged just 19.5 ppg through their first eight games, ranking 120th in the nation. They would need to average 33.8 ppg over their final five games in order to reach the 25.0 ppg benchmark.