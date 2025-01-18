Iowa loses QB Cade McNamara to ETSU in transfer portal move

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara has not had the college football career many expected for him when he was a four-star recruit of the Michigan Wolverines in 2019. Although he led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship in 2021, he lost the starting job to J.J. McCarthy in the 2022 season and afterward, he transferred to Iowa.

In his two seasons in Iowa, he struggled to get playing time, largely because of injury. This past season, he appeared in eight games, completing 104 of 172 passing attempts for 1017 yards and six TDs. However, he last appeared in the October 26, 40-14 win over Northwestern. However, he suffered a concussion in the game and never returned.

In an attempt to get his career back on track in his sixth college football season, it was announced on Saturday that Cade McNamara has transferred to Eastern Tennessee State University. The transfer was reported by On3's insider, Pete Nakos.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cade McNamara announced he was entering the transfer portal in December

Cade McNamara had previously announced on Instagram in December that he was entering the transfer portal and planned to leave Iowa:

"My last two years at the University of Iowa have been an incredible journey. Through so many ups and downs, I couldn’t be more thankful for the amazing people and experiences I’ve had here. I am deeply grateful for the relationships I’ve built with my teammates, coaches, and newfound friends.

"I want to specifically thank Coach Ferentz, Coach Lester, and the entire Iowa Football staff for their unwavering support and wisdom. I will truly miss this program and state, and they will always hold a special place in my heart."

He then said he was leaving the team and said he was the healthiest he had been in years:

"With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. I’m looking forward to this offseason, being the healthiest I’ve been in years, and continuing my growth as a player, leader, and person. I am excited to see where God takes my football journey next. Now and forever, Go Hawks!"

With Cade McNamara joining ETSU, he will have a steep decrease in competition. The Hawkeyes are in the Big Ten, which is considered one of the best conferences in college football. Conversely, ETSU is in the Southern Conference, which is a mid-major conference. As a result, McNamara should have a good chance of putting up great numbers next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Iowa Hawkeyes Fan? Check out the latest Iowa Hawkeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place