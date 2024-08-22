Iowa starting QB 2024: Who will start for Kirk Ferentz's team in Week 1?

The Iowa Hawkeyes will start Cade McNamara at quarterback in Week 1 of the college football season. McNamara is entering his second season at Iowa after transferring from Michigan.

McNamara was the Hawkeyes' starter last season, but he suffered an injury that limited him to just five games. Despite coming off an injury and having Brendan Sullivan on the roster, coach Kirk Ferentz made it clear that McNamara was the team's starting quarterback.

“If he’s healthy, he’s our starter,” Ferentz said at the annual Polk County I-Club event, via The Athletic. “There’s no delusion there, no misconception about that. And there’s no reason to think he won’t be healthy in August. Then if somebody beats him out, great.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McNamara tore his left ACL on Sept. 30, but Ferentz said in May that they expect McNamara to be healthy for Week 1.

“We expect him to be fully healthy,” Ferentz said. “He couldn’t participate this spring, but he was in tune mentally. And he’s an experienced guy — he’s going to be like, 28 now (actually 24 later this month) — so he’s been around for a while.”

McNamara has been practicing, and all signs point to him being healthy enough to start. In the five games before the injury, McNamara went 46 for 90 for 505 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Behind McNamara will be Brendan Sullivan, who transferred from Northwestern. Sullivan went 63 for 99 for 713 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions last season.

Iowa also has Marco Lainez in the quarterback room.

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz suspended

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz was suspended for one game for a violation related to the recruitment of Cade McNamara.

Ferentz along with assistant Jon Budmayr will be suspended for Iowa's season opener on Aug. 31 at home against Illinois State. According to reports, it's unclear if the NCAA or Iowa imposed the suspension on the coaches. McNamara had committed to Iowa just three days after entering the portal.

Ferentz has been the coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999 and has led the Hawkeyes to a record of 196-119 under his helm. He has led Iowa to Big Ten championship games in two of the last three seasons.

The Hawkeyes will also have notable games against Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Washington and Nebraska, among others, this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Iowa Hawkeyes Fan? Check out the latest Iowa Hawkeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place