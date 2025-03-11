Iowa State Football Freshmen 2025: Top 3 breakout players to watch out for ft. Alex Manske

The Iowa State Cyclones capped off the greatest season in program history with a celebration at its annual awards banquet in the Sukup End Zone Club on Sunday. The 2024 Cyclones finished 11-3, made their second-ever Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship appearance and secured a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory. They wrapped up the year ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, marking their second-highest final poll ranking.

Last Spring, Iowa State hosted a spring game on April 20 featuring drills and a scrimmage, but signs point to them skipping it this year.

As the focus shifts to 2025, here's a closer look at three freshmen poised for breakout seasons in 2025.

3 Iowa State Cyclones freshmen to keep an eye on in 2025

#1. Alex Manske, Quarterback

A three-star recruit and the No. 36 quarterback in the 2025 class, Iowa native Alex Manske brings dual-threat ability. In 2023, he passed for 1,787 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 714 rushing yards and 12 scores.

With Rocco Becht firmly established as the starter after a 3,205-yard, 23-touchdown 2024 campaign, Manske likely won’t see immediate action under center.

However, his mobility could make Manske a situational weapon, particularly in short-yardage or goal-line packages.

#2. Kuol Kuol, Offensive Tackle

Iowa State’s top-ranked 2025 recruit, Kuol Kuol, is a four-star offensive tackle ranked No. 34 nationally at his position (247Sports Composite). At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, the Ohio native brings size and athleticism to a unit that could see turnover due to graduating upperclassmen.

The Cyclones averaged 30.1 points per game in 2024 behind a strong offensive line, and Kuol’s pass-protection skills could earn him early snaps.

Kuol’s initial commitment to Purdue before flipping to Iowa State, with potential departures on the line after 2025, he could push for a starting role or significant reps as a true freshman.

#3. Will Hawthorne, Linebacker

A four-star linebacker ranked No. 38 at his position, Hawthorne arrives with an impressive high school resume: 63 tackles (46 solo, 10 for loss), 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior.

Iowa State’s defense ranked 11th nationally in scoring defense (18.6 ppg allowed) last season, and Hawthorne’s physicality fits seamlessly into Jon Heacock’s disciplined scheme.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Hawthorne’s nearly college-ready. If he adapts quickly, Hawthorne could carve out a role on special teams or in the rotation, with the potential for more if injuries or depth concerns arise.

How do you think the Iowa State Cyclones will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

