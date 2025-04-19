Iowa State QB Rocco Becht wins hearts with special move using part of his NIL earnings

Following a noteworthy season with Iowa State in 2024, Rocco Becht made a heartwarming gesture to the Ames community this week. The quarterback used his NIL earnings to donate entertainment consoles to pediatric rooms at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa.

Becht bought an Xbox Series X console for every room in the hospital, ensuring admitted children can entertain themselves with video games while getting necessary medical attention.

Brent Blum, the executive director of Iowa State's We Will Collective, shared the news on social media Friday.

"He's too humble to share it himself," Blum wrote. "... but Rocco Becht made an incredible gesture and donated entertainment systems with a portion of his NIL earnings for all of the pediatric rooms at Mary Greenly Medical Center in Ames this week. Super blessed to have great Cyclones giving back always."

Aside from keeping young patients entertained, a gaming console in the hospital room could combat loneliness and boredom that are often experienced in the facilities.

The thoughtful gesture showcased the connection Rocco Becht has built with the city of Ames in the last few years. The native of Wiregrass Ranch, Florida, arrived in the city in 2022 and has gone on to become a beloved player in his three seasons so far with the Cyclones.

Rocco Becht to lead Iowa State into another historic season

Rocco Becht played a crucial role in Iowa State's success in the 2024 college football season. The quarterback led the Cyclones to their first-ever 10-win season while also appearing in the Big 12 championship game.

Becht makes a return in 2025 to lead the program to another historic season. There were rumors of him leaving during the winter after his father, Anthony Becht, was linked to the West Virginia head coaching job. However, he noted he would have stayed regardless.

"Hypothetically, if he were ever to go there, I would stay here,” Becht said. “He wants me to stay here because he knows I'm in good hands, and he knows he can trust these coaches to put me in the best possible situation."

"I trust our coaches and our staff to put a team together for next season to produce the same quality of play that we did this year," Becht said. "I'm excited for it."

Rocco Becht will hope to lead the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship game in the upcoming season after falling to Arizona State in the title game last season. The team will also fancy a spot in the College Football Playoff.

