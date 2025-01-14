Is 2025 CFP national championship game on ABC? Looking at Ohio State vs Notre Dame matchup streaming options

The No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Both teams will compete on Jan. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be the first time they've played each other since 2023.

The championship game will not air live on ABC but will be available on ESPN. Play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler will provide coverage alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath.

Tickets for the event are only available for purchase at a resale price on Ticketmaster. The lowest price to attend the event is a $1,399 seat in section 326, located in the end zone. Fans looking to sit closer to the sideline of Mercedes-Benz Stadium may pay between $3,750 to $9,000.

College Football Playoff National Championship: How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame? Live stream options for the game

The Ohio State (13-2, 7-2 Big Ten) vs. Notre Dame (14-1) game will air live at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the College Football Playoff National Championship without cable if they have YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, or Fubo.

Date: Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV & Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Who won the last time Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game

On Sep. 23, 2023, the Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 17-14 in Week 4 of the season. Notre Dame had a 14-10 lead with 20 seconds left of the fourth quarter, but Ohio State had possession. Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord threw a pass to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for completion at their opponent's one-yard line.

The matchup ended when former Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum ran for a one-yard touchdown, and kicker Jayden Fielding scored the extra point for the win. McCord had completed 21 of 37 passes for 240 yards to finish the game.

The upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship game presents an opportunity for the Fighting Irish to get revenge for their loss.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Head-to-head

DraftKings has the Buckeyes as the -345 favorite to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. One of the factors that can affect the game is the Buckeye's wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith. He has 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns in his freshman year. Howard will likely target the team's best receiver to dominate offensively and outscore their opponent.

Notre Dame's defense has shown the ability to step up in critical moments. On Jan. 9, defensive back Christian Gray caught an interception with 33 seconds left in the game, leading to the Fighting Irish 27-24 win over the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions.

If quarterback Will Howard can connect with Smith often in the championship game, the team could overwhelm Notre Dame.

