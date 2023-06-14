Is 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard heading to USC? Georgia commit visits Trojans

Peyton Woodyard committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in January 2023. After visiting the Bulldogs on June 2, the four-star safety prospect in the 2024 recruiting class took a visit to the USC Trojans last weekend.

Woodyard tweeted photos of his visit, which included a meeting with Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, captioning the post:

"Thank you @uscfb for welcoming my family and I this weekend! I’m humbled and grateful! We had a great time with you all! Can’t thank you enough. Meeting and having breakfast with the all time great Troy Polamalu was something I will ALWAYS remember. Preciate you all!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out Peyton Woodyard's tweet below:

Peyton Woodyard @peypey_wood 🏽 We had a great time with you all! Can’t thank you enough. Meeting and having breakfast with the all time great Troy Polamalu was something I will ALWAYS remember. Preciate you all! Thank you @uscfb for welcoming my family and I this weekend! I’m humbled and grateful!🏽 We had a great time with you all! Can’t thank you enough. Meeting and having breakfast with the all time great Troy Polamalu was something I will ALWAYS remember. Preciate you all! Thank you @uscfb for welcoming my family and I this weekend! I’m humbled and grateful! 🙏🏽 We had a great time with you all! Can’t thank you enough. Meeting and having breakfast with the all time great Troy Polamalu was something I will ALWAYS remember. Preciate you all! https://t.co/BHy4okv5On

How has Peyton Woodyard performed in his high school career?

Peyton Woodyard has spent three years playing high school football for the St. John Bosco Braves.

He hardly played as a freshman, finishing with six tackles and one pass defended in four games. Woodyard stepped into a bigger role in 2021-22, as he had 62 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defended in 12 games.

He broke out last season, finishing with 53 tackles, one interception and seven passes defended. Woodyard is the fifth-highest ranked safety in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He has the opportunity to establish himself as a five-star prospect in his final season of high school football.

Will Peyton Woodyard join USC Trojans?

Peyton Woodyard spent the last weekend visiting the USC Trojans. He's set to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend followed by a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide the next weekend.

Despite his slate of official visits, Woodyard remains committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, whom he visited before the Trojans. The four-star prospect taking official visits doesn't mean he's decomitting from the Bulldogs. According to Dawg Post, following his visit to Georgia, Woodyard said:

"This was my 7th time there, and each time I go, it solidifies why I committed. I love that place. You can tell this class is going to be special."

Check out the tweet from Dawg Post below:

DawgPost @Dawg_Post



“This was my 7th time there and each time I go it solidifies why I committed. I love that place. You can tell this class is going to be special."



Read more on Dawg Post

buff.ly/3WRPA7C UGA DB commit Peyton Woodyard had a LOT to say after his recent official visit.“This was my 7th time there and each time I go it solidifies why I committed. I love that place. You can tell this class is going to be special."Read more on Dawg Post UGA DB commit Peyton Woodyard had a LOT to say after his recent official visit. “This was my 7th time there and each time I go it solidifies why I committed. I love that place. You can tell this class is going to be special." Read more on Dawg Postbuff.ly/3WRPA7C

While Woodyard is taking official visits, he does not sound like a player who's ready to decommit.

A lot can change, though, which is why many top prospects take official visits despite being committed. The opportunity to see different schools and their programs up close is one that recruits rarely pass up. It's difficult to envision Woodyard flipping his commitment at this stage, though.

Poll : 0 votes