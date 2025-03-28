Is Abdul Carter participating at Penn State pro day? Closer look at top NFL prospect's decision

Those expecting to see Abdul Carter work on the field will have to wait longer, as the standout defensive end has been ruled out of Penn State's pro day workout on Friday. Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the information to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones on Thursday.

Carter has been nursing a right foot issue, which has kept him out of on-field workouts. The long-term effect of the injury is unknown, but it hasn't seemed to affect his draft projection significantly at this point.

The edge rusher didn't participate in any on-field activities at the NFL Scouting Combine either, with the same foot issue. However, he was in Indianapolis and met with some team coaches and officials.

As we stand four weeks before the NFL draft, most experts have Carter as a top-five pick. Most consider him a top-three pick and perhaps the best player in the draft.

Carter is still expected to meet with some team representatives after the pro day. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, he already has a scheduled meeting with the New York Giants. The player reportedly met with the Cleveland Browns last night.

In three seasons at Penn State, Carter totaled 172 tackles, 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, an interception and 13 pass deflections. The defensive end is coming off his best season at State College, gathering 68 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended. He also took home All-America honors and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

With no Abdul Carter, who are the other players to follow at Penn State pro day?

While Abdul Carter may have been the biggest name expected at Penn State's pro day, he's far from the only player worth following. Tight end Tyler Warren is another Nittany Lion expected to go in the first round. Warren is considered the top tight end available and is expected to go in the top half of the first round.

Other Penn State starters, like defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas, linebacker Kobe King, interior offensive lineman Sal Wormley, and defensive backs Jalen Kimber, Jaylen Reed and KJ Winston, are also expected to participate today.

The NFL draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, so this could be one of the final chances for players to try and improve their stock ahead of the event.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 13-3 season in which they also beat SMU and Boise State in the College Football Playoff before falling to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.

