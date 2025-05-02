Is Arch Manning leaving Texas? Longhorns insider weighs in on the matter

Arch Manning is set to be the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025, but it could be his only season as the starter.
Manning has been the backup for two years as he was waiting for his time. But, given he's entering his third year at college he can declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, which means he could be one-and-done as a starter.
However, Longhorns insider Brad Kellner of Locked on Longhorns believes Manning will return to school.
"I've been told by multiple people, numerous times, by multiple people, whom I trust, that the plan has always been for Arch Manning to be at Texas for four years. That was the Manning family plan," Kellner said at 5:00.
Kellner says the plan has always been for Manning to be a backup for two years and get comfortable with the system before starting for two seasons.
If that is indeed the case, Manning won't declare until the 2027 NFL Draft, which has been rumored would be the case by multiple insiders now.
Manning threw for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions while rushing for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.
Longhorns coach hopes Arch Manning has a hard decision to make after 2025
Arch Manning will be a starting quarterback in college for the first time in 2025.
Manning could be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian says he hopes Manning has a hard decision to make and hopes to return to school in 2026.
“Here’s what I hope,” Sarkisian said at the Houston Touchdown Club, via SI. “I hope he’s got a really hard decision to make on about January 21. That means we played for a long time. That means he probably had a really good season. And that means he’s probably trying to figure out do I want one more year in the burnt orange or is it time to go to the NFL? I hope it’s a really, really hard decision. I hope it’s not a no-brainer for him to come back to school.”
Ultimately, it will be several months before Manning has to make a decision, so the focus will be on playing football and helping the Longhorns win football games.
Manning and Texas will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Ohio State.
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.