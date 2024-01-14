Is Arch Manning in the Transfer Portal? Exploring the quarterback's future at Texas

Quinn Ewers' return to the Texas Longhorns has created some space for Arch Manning to leave the Austin school. The departure of Maalik Murphy in the transfer portal and the possibility of Ewers declaring for the NFL Draft left room for the young freshman to become the starter in his sophomore year.

While Manning has barely played a game in his college career so far, he is already a known quantity for the media. The youngster has been propelled to near the top of the NIL deals chart by his famous last name.

He stands as the heir to the Manning football legacy, which already includes grandfather Archie Manning and Super Bowl-winning uncles Peyton and Eli Manning.

Is Arch Manning in the Transfer Portal?

He isn't currently on the transfer portal, and there doesn't seem to be any indication that he will join. The transfer portal closed on January 2, although there are a plethora of exceptions any of which could include Manning. There's also a 15-day window in April he could use.

The question here is, if a school looking for a starting QB came knocking on the door, would he leave Texas? Ewers' return probably means he will have to wait until 2025 for a starting opportunity at Texas.

Arch Manning potential transfer landing spots

LSU- SEC

With Jayden Daniels' departure, conventional wisdom would point to Garrett Nussmeier as the next starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers.

He did lead them to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. However, the starting position is not a lock for him and Arch Manning could compete. This move would also get Manning closer to home, as New Orleans is the spiritual home of the football clan.

Washington- Big Ten

This would be a somewhat radical move for Manning. Kalen DeBoer's departure for Alabama has made former Mississippi State QB Will Rogers re-enter the transfer portal.

With Michael Penix Jr. leaving and their recent transfer not sure of wanting to remain, the starting position is open. The talent on the roster is there, this team just made the national championship game.

Seattle is also a big market for Manning to exploit his famous last name. Bring in the right coach and this can look like a fit going into the Big Ten.

Alabama- SEC

Nick Saban's departure has left many question marks at Alabama. Kalen DeBoer has stepped into the biggest shoes of them all.

DeBoer is known to like high-flying pass offenses but is currently stuck with Jalen Milroe, who isn't the most reliable passer. Would DeBoer want to go looking for a new QB that better fits his scheme? And for Manning, normally, nobody would say no to Alabama. But without Saban, is that too much of a risky move?

Texas- SEC

Our money is on this one. The best bet for Arch Manning is to remain in Texas. If he does his work, he's almost guaranteed to have a shot at the starting position in 2025.

The Longhorns are a known commodity already, with a great coach in Steve Sarkisian. They were just one game shy of the CFP national championship, and the talent is there for not one but several championship runs.