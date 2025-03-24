Is Auburn playing spring game in 2025? Looking at Hugh Freeze's offseason plans

The Auburn Tigers are set to start spring training camp on Tuesday. Last season, the team finished with a 5-7 record and was among the worst teams in the Southeastern Conference. Coach Hugh Freeze hopes to lead his new roster to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will hold spring practices for three weeks. Freeze will end the training camp with their A-Day Spring Game at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on April 12.

Tickets to attend the event aren't available yet. The coach aims to use the three weeks to get his team into shape and compete against the SEC's best for the 2025 season.

Freeze will enter his third year as the Tigers' coach. The team has struggled under his leadership, as he has an 11-14 record with the program. They finished last season with a 28-14 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.

Former Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne completed 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown. Freeze's defense played a role in their loss, as they couldn't stop the rushing offense from Alabama. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had 17 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns to help the Crimson Tide win.

The upcoming season presents a fresh start for the Tigers as several players, including Thorne, have left the team in the offseason. He will enter the 2025 NFL draft after completing 199 passes for 2,713 yards and 21 touchdowns in his senior year.

Freeze will use the spring training camp to help decide who will be the new starting quarterback.

Auburn Tigers quarterback competition for the 2025 season

Quarterback Jackson Arnold could be a strong candidate to start Auburn's next season. He transferred to the program after two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Arnold completed 154 passes for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns in his sophomore year. One of his best performances last season was in Oklahoma's 59-14 win over the Maine Black Bears on Nov. 2.

The quarterback led the team to a dominant victory with 15 of 21 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Although he may have the talent to start for Auburn, he'll have to compete in spring training camp against quarterback Ashton Daniels for the role.

The Tigers acquired Daniels after he transferred from the Stanford Cardinal after three seasons. In his junior year, he completed 170 passes for 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he struggled with turnovers, throwing 12 interceptions.

Freeze may evaluate the throwing accuracy of both players to decide who has the better chance to start for the Tigers.

