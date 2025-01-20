After playing three years at Clemson, Beaux Collins transferred to Notre Dame ahead of the 2024 college football season. The wide receiver settled well with the Fighting Irish, ranking second in the team with 37 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns.

However, there are some doubts about the availability of Collins for the highly anticipated national championship game against Ohio State on Monday night. Here's a look at the status of the wide receiver ahead of the crucial encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Is Beaux Collins playing in the CFP national championship game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beaux Collins is listed as questionable with a strained calf in the Notre Dame injury report. However, the wide receiver anticipates being on the field for Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State. This will be a positive for the Fighting Irish in the contest.

Trending

“About three days ago it started to truly feel better,” Collins said on Saturday. “I was able to run, do some skips and things like that.”

Collins suffered a calf injury in the first quarter of Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl victory over Penn State. However, he confirmed that he is fine and ready to go.

“It was about play six or seven,” Collins said. “I was running a route, making a left-hand turn, and it just grabbed up on me. It was a wild feeling. A calf strain, but I’m feeling good.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Collins has steadily increased his practice activity after being limited to just seven snaps in the Orange Bowl.

Who will be Notre Dame’s starting QB for the CFP national championship game?

Following his exploits on the Notre Dame offense this season, Riley Leonard is expected to start at quarterback for the Fighting Irish against Ohio State. A lot depends on him in the team’s quest to win the national title on Monday night in Atlanta.

List of Notre Dame players not playing in the CFP national championship game

#1, Anthonie Knapp, OL - Ankle

#2, Cooper Flanagan, TE - Foot

#3, Rylie Mills, DL - Knee

#4, Benjamin Morrison, CB - Hip

#5, Boubacar Traore, DL - Knee

#6, Chance Tucker, CB - Knee

#7, Gi Bran Payne, RB - Knee

#8, Taebron Bennie-Powell - Shoulder

#9, Styles Prescord - Shoulder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.