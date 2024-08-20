Is Boo Carter a 5-star recruit? Closer look at Tennessee player's rankings

Boo Carter is a safety who has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. 2024 will be his freshman year, and will hope to become the next big player in this position.

Carter was a highly recruited player while in high school, and his decision to commit to Tennessee would benefit the program. However, is he a five-star prospect?

Is Boo Carter a 5-star recruit?

According to 247sports, Boo Carter is a four-star athlete. The same publication ranked him as the third best player in the state of Tennessee.

On3, ESPN and Rivals all rank Carter as a four-star prospect as well.

Boo Carter in high school

Boo Carter played high school football for the state of Tennessee. In his junior year, Carter was at Chattanooga Christian School and played a lot of offense.

During this season, he recorded 678 rushing yards and 780 receiving yards and scored 28 touchdowns as the school reached the state Semifinals and had a 10-3 record.

He moved schools for his senior year and is now playing at Bradley Central High School. At this school, Carter played on both sides of the ball and was part of the special teams.

During this season, he recorded 39 touchdowns on offense. But it was on defense where he shined. Carter had 102 tackles and two interceptions.

These strong performances did not go unnoticed. Carter was awarded the Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football Award, as his team had an undefeated regular season.

Could Boo Carter play this season?

There is a chance that Boo Carter could play for Tennessee this year. This is because the Volunteers' main defensive back, Jourdan Thomas suffering a season-ending injury in the fall camp. This has opened the door for Carter to get started, but he is in a battle for this.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media last Thursday on how Carter is developing.

"The biggest area of growth is continued growth of playing within the defense. His physical traits will take over from there," he said.

As for the position battle, it appears that it is between Carter and Christian Harrison, as the Volunteers' defensive back coach confirmed on Monday.

"Christian Harrison and Boo Carter are taking the bulk of the reps. We know others like Will Brooks, or even Andre Turrentine, could play the spot. But right now Harrison and Carter are the ones competing," he added.

Even if Carter does not get the position, the fact that he is already in the conversation for a starting role on the team shows how good the four-star freshman already is.

