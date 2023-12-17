Is Brock Bowers playing in the Orange Bowl? Georgia TE's injury and options for Kirby Smart explored

Georgia Bulldogs’ All-American tight end Brock Bowers has been battling injuries throughout the 2023 season, raising concerns about his comeback for the upcoming Orange Bowl.

It all started on October 14, when Bowers left the Bulldogs' game against Vanderbilt with a lower-leg injury. The news quickly turned grim, as it was confirmed that he suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to miss an undetermined amount of time.

Ole Miss v Georgia

The sprain, requiring tightrope surgery, sidelined Bowers for two games. While he made a speedy return (26 days later), reportedly, he hasn't quite regained his usual dominant form.

This, along with the lingering injury, casts doubt on his participation in the prestigious Orange Bowl against Seminoles on December 30.

Adding to the uncertainty, Brock Bowers is yet to make a decision regarding his future. He could opt for one final run with the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl before potentially pursuing a promising NFL career.

However, all signs currently point towards a potential absence in this year's bowl game.

Georgia seeks solutions without injured Tight End Brock Bowers

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1 SU, ATS 4-7-1) face a major challenge heading into the Capital One Orange Bowl. Coach Kirby Smart must now evaluate his options to fill this gap against the formidable Florida State Seminoles (13-0 SU, ATS 7-4).

Georgia boasts a sturdy offensive line, providing quarterback Carson Beck ample time to work with his receivers. Seminoles wideout Keon Coleman could see increased targets if Bowers' replacement struggles to fill the offensive void.

All-SEC team Football

Adding to the challenge, Georgia's defense might miss the presence of injured linebacker E.J. Lightsey, reportedly out with a back injury. If edge rusher Jalon Walker fails to replicate Lightsey's impact, FSU's offense could find opportunities to exploit.

While Bowers' injury throws a wrench in Georgia's plans, Coach Smart's adaptability and talent depth could prove decisive in this high-stakes showdown.

The game will start at 4 p.m. Eastern Time and ESPN will broadcast it. Florida State University plans to arrive in Miami on Christmas, which is next Monday.

The last time Georgia faced Florida State, the No. 11 Bulldogs won, 26-13, over the No. 14 Seminoles in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2003.

Georgia, the No. 6 team in the nation, last played in the Orange Bowl in 2021, when it defeated No. 5 Michigan, 34-11, in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

