Is Brock Bowers playing today vs. Florida? Georgia TE's status explored

Brock Bowers has been an important asset to the Georgia Bulldogs' offense. Since joining the program in 2021, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the best TEs in college football. The 20-year-old has been a part of the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship journey and is hoping to make it a three-peat this campaign.

Last season, we saw Brock Bowers put up 942 receiving yards and seven TDs as Georgia finished the season unbeaten. He then returned as a key part of the offense once again and has already recorded 567 receiving yards and four TDs.

Unfortunately, he was injured last weekend against Vanderbilt. So what is the status of the TE currently?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Brock Bowers injury update

Following his injury during Georgia's win against Vanderbilt, the school announced on Monday that Bowers underwent a tightrope surgery. Thus, the situation looks to be a critical one for the Bulldogs.

During the SEC teleconference, coach Kirby Smart did not give a concrete answer as to when the TE is expected to return. However, he is expected to miss four to six weeks while recovering from the surgery.

Expand Tweet

"You really think I'm going to answer that question? I mean, is that all this is about? All y'all want to talk about is if he is going to be back or not. Like that is the furthest thing from my concern right now. My concern is this team and getting Brock Bowers healthy. To answer that question is speculative, and I'm not going to speculate", Smart said.

Given the situation, it seems like Bowers is not going to be playing against the Florida Gators, as he continues his post-surgery rehabilitation.

What happened to Brock Bowers?

During the first half of the game against Vanderbilt, Bowers was tackled by Savion Riley as he appeared to have landed awkwardly on the TE's foot. He tried walking on the field after that, but fell back to the ground in pain. The Georgia medical team then came on the field to check on him.

Expand Tweet

He was then helped by the staff as he made it back to the locker room, which ultimately brought his night to an end. Can Georgia continue its unbeaten run with one of their key offense pieces missing?