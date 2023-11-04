Is Brock Bowers playing today vs Missouri? Georgia TE's status explored

Georgia Bulldogs tight end junior Brock Bowers has been one of the most significant non-quarterback in college football. However, he suffered a left ankle injury that required surgery and has been out since being injured against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Oct. 14.

Bowers had surgery to recover from the injury and did a TightRope surgery that typically has a quicker return timeline to return to the field from a high ankle sprain. Despite a timeline for Brock Bowers' return not being publicly known, Georgia backup tight end Oscar Delp said:

“Yeah, he’s been great. He’s been at every meeting. He’s with us every time we’re watching film. He’s the same Brock he’s been when he’s healthy. I’m excited to kind of have him there always with us and talking with us.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"He’s always going to be an extra brain over there. He’s just so smart with the game of football and everything, just what he sees. He’s a great teammate, so it’s been great having him with us still. It’s like outside of the playing field it’s almost like nothing ever happened.” H/t Dawg Nation

This season, Bowers has had 41 receptions for 567 yards (13.8 yards per catch) with four receiving touchdowns. However, he's going to be ruled out for the Week 10 game on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.

How important is Brock Bowers to the Georgia Bulldogs offense?

Brock Bowers has been far and away the best receiving option for the Georgia Bulldogs.

No other Bulldog player has recorded more than 365 receiving yards. Georgia coach Kirby Smart had built this 2023 Georgia program with Bowers as one of the key cogs for the offense.

However, losing Bowers as they get closer to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playy, both which the program will likely be part of, is not ideal.

With the Georgia Bulldogs winning the previous two national championships and looking to be the first program to win three consecutive national championships in more than 75 years, they need Bowers to help the offense move the ball.

How high could Brock Bowers be selected in the 2024 NFL draft?

Bowers has been doing well and will make one NFL team extremely happy. He will likely be a top-five selection in the 2024 NFL draft, as only Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. could be selected higher outside of quarterbacks.