Is Brock Bowers playing this week vs Ole Miss? Georgia TE's status explored

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been out for the last few weeks, as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

He elected to have TightRope surgery to speed up the healing process. He's around the shorter end of the recovery timeline for the surgery, so it will be interesting if he plays against the ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

With him practicing a bit this week, the question is not off the table. Let's take a deeper dive into the injury update and see what his status is going to be.

Brock Bowers injury update

After missing the last two games due to a high ankle sprain, for which Bowers decided to get surgery, he has not practiced this week.

However, there have been different opinions. The Athens Banner-Herald received a text from Bowers' father saying that depending on his ankle performance, Bower could play against the ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

"There is no timetable for return to play. It all depends on how the ankle is responding. It could be this week. It could be next week. It could be the following week. Or not at all. It all depends." H/t Online Athens

Coach Kirby Smart was asked if Bowers' return to the field would affect his future. Smart replied in the negative and said that he trusts the medical staff.

"I don't think we put the future at stake at risk at all. That's a medical decision. We've got a great staff here. We've got unbelievable doctors, the surgeon who did the surgery. All those things are taken into account in terms of that.

"They have boxes you check, and when you check the boxes, it turns back to the player and what their comfort level is, and then it turns to the coaches to how effective they can be. Those things have to all be check off before you can even go there."

The typical recovery time from a TightRope surgery is 4-6 weeks. If Brock Bowers plays on Saturday, it will be after 26 days since his surgery. He has been practicing, and his status is up in the air right now, so he will be listed as questionable.

What happened to Brock Bowers?

During the second quarter of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Bowers suffered a high ankle sprain. After suffering the injury, he tried to walk it off but went down on the field and was physically upset.

Despite missing the last two games, Brock Bowers leads the team with 41 receptions for 567 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and four receiving touchdowns.