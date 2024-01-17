Is Caleb Downs to Georgia an imminent move as Alabama safety gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs has found his name in transfer portal rumors following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban. The five-star prospect and top-ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class could reportedly decide on his future soon, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, who tweeted:

"I was told that Alabama freshman Caleb Downs hasn’t made a decision on his future yet, if he’ll stay or transfer. He’d like to see who’s added to the Bama defensive staff, but very likely could make a decision either way tomorrow. Travaris Robinson staying at Georgia factors in."

Saban's retirement has led to several players and coaches departing from the program. Notably, former cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson, who was heavily involved in recruiting Downs and bringing him to Tuscaloosa, was named co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.

While he was interviewed for the defensive coordinator position of the Crimson Tide, Robinson opted to remain in his position with the Bulldogs. Instead, Alabama named former South Alabama Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack their defensive coordinator.

Although Downs has yet to make a decision, Georgia has a strong chance of landing the safety if he does enter the transfer portal. Kirby Smart's staff began recruiting the five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class in his freshman season of high school. In addition to his relationship with the staff and Robinson, he hails from the state of Georgia and grew up less than an hour away from the university.

How has Caleb Downs performed in his college career?

Caleb Downs joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a highly-touted five-star prospect and the top-ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class after being named the USA Today Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He lived up to the hype, earning a starting role and excelling as a true freshman.

Downs finished the season with 107 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four passes defended. He led the Crimson Tide in tackles by a wide margin and was named the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, while also being named to the first-team All-SEC.

While he has yet to make a decision on his future, Downs would be one of the most coveted players available if he does enter the transfer portal. Alabama has had six players enter the transfer portal since Nick Saban announced his retirement on Jan. 10.