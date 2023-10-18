Is Caleb Williams the next Ben Roethlisberger? CFB Insider compares the Steelers' Big Ben to 2024 NFL Draft prospect

Caleb Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and now he is being compared to a former star quarterback. Williams has been compared to several current and former quarterbacks during his time with the USC Trojans.

He has been compared to Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck, and others given his poise, his ability to run and throw with different arm angles. However, former NFL quarterback and current NFL/CFB analyst Dan Orlovsky believes Caleb William is very similar to Ben Roethlisberger.

Here's what he said on "The Dan Patrick Show":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“He’s got a lot of Big Ben in his game. I mean you watch him, and you see that big time. Big, athletic, powerful dude. Still sloppy mechanically a little bit, but great vision, great feel. Throws a beautiful different leveled or layered football.

"He’s awesome at a lot of things. I think he’s a superstar in the NFL, I really do.”

Although this comparison between Williams and Roethlisberger isn't one that many have made, it is an interesting one. There are some similarities as Orlovsky says with his vision, powerful arm, and the ability to avoid the sacks which makes him hard to defend.

If Williams can have a similar on-field career to Roethlisberger, many NFL teams would sign up for that without hesitation.

Caleb Williams' college stats

Caleb Williams began his career at Oklahoma and after one season with the Sooners, he transferred to USC.

Last year, which was his first at USC, Wiliams won the Heisman with the Trojans. Williams had gone 333-for-500 for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

This season, Williams is 142-for-203 for 2,021 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. However, following the Trojans loss to Notre Dame on the weekend, Williams' Heisman odds plummeted as it seems unlikely he will go back-to-back.

Yet, even though Caleb Williams might not win the Heisman, he will be the first overall pick should he declare for the 2024 NFL draft.