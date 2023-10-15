Is Caleb Williams playing today vs. Notre Dame? USC QB's availability for Week 7 explored

One of the main advantages the USC Trojans can count on for Saturday's game is the availability of quarterback Caleb Williams. The Trojans superstar is leading an offensive unit that has scored more than 40 points in every game this season. Williams is putting together a great Heisman Trophy defense, with 1822 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

USC faces Notre Dame tonight in a battle between the nation's No. 10 and the No. 21 teams. The Fighting Irish are led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who, however, is not on par with the almost pro-level-like ability of Williams. Hartman has 1712 passing yards, with 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions in the season.

The Trojans come off a close call in Week 6 when they needed three overtimes to defeat an inferior team like the Arizona Wildcats 43-41. Williams had a relatively quiet game with 219 passing yards and only one touchdown pass in his most mediocre performance of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In Week 5, USC had another close call when the Colorado Buffaloes almost achieved the upset in the fourth quarter. The game ended 48-41, with Caleb Williams throwing for 403 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception.

This year, a problem for the Trojans has been their defense, which hasn't been up to par with the offense. They have surrendered 28 points or more in four games. However, Williams has led the Trojans to a 6-0 record going into Week 7.

Is caleb williams playing today?

Caleb Williams will be the starting QB for the trojans against Notre Dame.

Remembering Caleb Williams' 2022 season

In 2022, during his first season with the USC Trojans, Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, the most coveted individual award the game offers.

Alongside the historic trophy, he earned the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards, was named AP College Football Player of the Year and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, and received First Team All-Pac-12 and Unanimous All-American honors.

Williams recorded 4537 passing yards, with 42 touchdown passes and five interceptions that year. He also had 382 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns.

However, while Caleb Williams had a tremendous personal season, he could not capitalize on that and bring titles to the Los Angeles school. The Trojans lost the Pac-12 championship game 47-24 to the Utah Utes and the Cotton Bowl 46-45 to the Tulane Green Wave.