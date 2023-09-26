Is Caleb Williams a senior? What year is the USC Trojans QB in?

Caleb Williams has gotten off to yet another great start to the season. The USC Trojans quarterback is looking to join former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin by becoming the second player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy twice.

Here's a look at how Williams has performed in his collegiate career and if he is a senior:

How has Caleb Williams performed in his collegiate career?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Caleb Williams initially joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He was set to serve as Spencer Rattler's backup, however, he took over as the starter mid-way through the season.

In seven starts as a true freshman, he finished with 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. Williams completed 64.5% of his pass attempts while adding 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries. He was named second-team All-Big 12.

After the season, he followed Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal. He finished with 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Williams completed 66.6% of his passes and ran for 382 yards and ten touchdowns on 113 carries.

He won the Heisman Trophy and was named a unanimous All-American. Williams also won the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award as the best player in the nation.

He was named AP College Football Player of the Year, Sporting News College Football Player of the Year, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pac-12. Williams also won the ESPY Award for Best Male College Athlete.

He has gotten off to a great start through four games in 2023. Williams has thrown for 1,200 passing yards and 15 touchdowns without throwing an interception. He has completed 74.3% of his passes while adding 71 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Is Caleb Williams in his senior year of college?

Caleb Williams is not in his senior year of college. Although the 2022 Heisman winner is only in his junior season, he will be eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft as he is three years removed from high school.

Williams could become the first player since Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin in the mid-1970s to win the Heisman Trophy twice. Even if he is unable to accomplish the feat, he is considered a lock to be selected No. 1 in next year's draft.

Williams, however, has suggested that there is a possibility he will return to the USC Trojans for his senior season.