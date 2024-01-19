Is Cam McCormick returning to Miami in 2024? Exploring Hurricanes TE's 2024 NFL Draft plans and eligibility

Cam McCormick announced he will be returning to the Miami Hurricanes in 2024 for his ninth college season.

McCormick announced Thursday that he was granted a ninth year of eligibility and said that he would be returning to Miami. The tight end began his college career in 2016 at Oregon after being a three-star recruit.

By being granted one more year of eligibility, McCormick will not be in the 2024 NFL Draft.

McCormick also confirmed that 2024 will be his last season in college, as it is the final year of his eligibility.

McCormick missed parts of four different seasons due to injury, redshirted his first year, and the COVID year of 2020 allowed him to get a ninth year of eligibility.

"I'm blessed that it was me to go through it because a lot of people would have folded under the pressure — both mentally and physically," McCormick told ESPN. "But it's pushed me to be a better person and teammate — everything. I've learned so much from every year and everything I've had to overcome."

Cam McCormick suffered a broken leg in 2018, and complications from that lost him his 2019 and 2020 seasons, and a foot injury cost him the 2019 season.

Although many were surprised McCormick returned to college for his ninth season, he said he wants his story to help others to always push forward and pursue their goals:

"I feel like my journey can help those that have to experience that," he said. "It's tough, but hopefully there's some inspiration there, and guys who get injured can see my journey and dig deep within and keep pushing toward their goals and their future."

Cam McCormick degrees

Cam McCormick has a bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in advertising and a master's degree in advertising and brand responsibility from Oregon.

At Miami, McCormick is now doing post-baccalaureate studies.

Cam McCormick college stats

McCormick has only played in five seasons. Last year with the Miami Hurricanes, he recorded eight receptions for 62 yards.

McCormick played in just five games last season with the Hurricanes.

In his entire college career, McCormick has just 26 receptions for 231 yards and four touchdowns.