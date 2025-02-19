Is Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig invited to 2025 NFL Combine? Closer look at draft prospects from Colorado

The 2025 NFL draft will be a big one for Colorado. Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has produced quite the crop of talent as they prepare to head into the next level of their careers.

The Colorado class is headlined by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is Deion's son. Shedeur had an excellent senior campaign, throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Only Miami's Cam Ward passed for more TDs in the nation.

Shedeur is ranked as the top QB prospect on many draft analysts' boards alongside Ward. He could be the first signal-caller off of the board come draft night, with some believing he has a chance to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans. However, Shedeur isn't the only Colorado Buffaloe who is expected to be picked early.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter is also projected to go within the first few picks. Hunter was the leading receiver for the Buffaloes in 2024, leading in receptions, yards and TDs. He was also the leading producer in the defensive secondary with four interceptions and 11 passes defended.

While Hunter is declaring as a cornerback, he could be used on either side of the ball in the NFL.

Will Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig attend 2025 NFL Combine?

Another top prospect to keep an eye on in the draft out of Colorado, who was snubbed of an NFL Combine invitation this year, is safety Will Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. He was the leading tackler for the Buffaloes, both solo and total, in the 2024 season.

"Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig tells me his NFL combine snub is "a slap in the face." "I’m used to having to do it the harder way," DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter tweeted on Tuesday.

He picked up two sacks, three passes defended and an interception. The defensive back also ran a fumble recovery for a TD, forcing one fumble on the year and recovering two.

If his resume from his collegiate career is any indication, Silmon-Craig has the potential to provide a significant impact on an NFL defense's secondary. Despite being snubbed for a chance to show off his physical skills at the NFL Scouting Combine, an NFL team could likely take a chance on him at some point in the 2025 NFL draft.

