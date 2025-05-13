Is Carson Beck a potential No. 1 overall pick? Analyst predicts Cam Ward-like fate for the Miami QB

College football analyst Bruce Feldman believes Carson Beck could be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami as he will take over for Cam Ward, who is off to the NFL. When Ward transferred to Miami last season, there wasn't much buzz about him being the first overall pick.

With that, Feldman believes Beck could have similar success to Ward and could even be the first pick of the draft.

“Carson Beck if he's healthy. A year ago, last year coaches I know said he could have been in the first round," Feldman said. "He has a really quick release, he's accurate. Monken, now the offensive coordinator with the Ravens loved him. We'll see how it goes. He's coming off a shoulder injury.

"But, look, last year at this time, nobody was talking about Cam Ward as the first pick of the draft. He went to that system and flourished. I wouldn’t be shocked if Carson Beck ended up as the first pick in the draft."

It's a bold take from Feldman, but there is no question Beck has the talent to thrive in Miami and boost his draft stock. But, before last season started, Beck was rumored to be a first-round pick before the injury, and his play, so the talent is there.

However, heading into the 2025 college football season, Arch Manning has the best odds of being the first pick. Beck, meanwhile, is tied for the ninth-best odds at +3500, which implies a 2.8% chance of being the top pick.

Miami's Carson Beck cleared from shoulder injury

Carson Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami and will be the Hurricanes' starting quarterback.

Beck suffered an injury in Georgia's SEC championship game, which also knocked him out of the playoffs. Ahead of the fall camp, Miami coach Mario Cristobal revealed Beck is good to go and fully healthy.

"He's good to go," Cristobal told ESPN at the ACC spring meetings. "He's exceeding every benchmark."

Beck had surgery on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. He missed all of spring practices and didn't throw to any Miami receiver.

However, Beck is now healthy and will be able to be a full participant in fall camp and be able to begin his throwing routine this summer.

Beck and Miami open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 31 against Notre Dame.

